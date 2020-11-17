Former Prince William Board of Supervisors Chair Corey Stewart has been hired to a new, senior position in the U.S. Commerce Department to help push hardline trade policies toward China, Reuters reported Monday.
Stewart, who did not seek re-election as board chair last year after serving in that role since 2007, is a supporter of President Donald Trump. Stewart chaired Trump's 2016 campaign in Virginia until he was fired about a month before the election.
Stewart ran unsuccessfully for statewide office several times, most notably losing the 2018 election for U.S. Senate to Democrat Tim Kaine by almost 16 percentage points.
At the Commerce Department, Stewart, an international trade lawyer, will be principal deputy assistant secretary for export administration, sources told Reuters.
The Trump administration has signaled it intends to continue efforts to beef up restrictions on China, despite Trump’s short time left in office. Stewart’s appointment is expected to be used to reinforce the tougher policies, the sources said.
Stewart was brought in by the Presidential Personnel Office, the sources said. The office is headed by John McEntee, who was tasked by Trump with ensuring loyalty among senior aides at Cabinet agencies.
(3) comments
Good. Maybe he can talk with Hunter and see how things are going with CEFC China Energy. Apparently quite well, based on their investment in the crack addict.
Corey Stewart sold out Prince William county to out of town developers in order to fund his embarrassing failures of a campaign. That he single handedly turned the commonwealth blue will be his lasting legacy.
Mr "I was Trump before Trump" [lol]..... Trump really knows how to take care of his friends[innocent]... by giving them a temp job while on his way out[lol][lol] Holy Temp Agencies Bat Man[batman][lol][lol]
