Cornerstones, a nonprofit dedicated to addressing needs around homelessness, hunger, poverty and education along the Dulles corridor, was recently selected as a 2021 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Award regional winner and the recipient of a $125,000 grant from the Chick-fil-A Foundation. Cornerstones is one of only 34 national winners.
One of Cornerstones’ annual partners, Chick-fil-A North Point Village, nominated Cornerstones for the 2021 True Inspiration Award.
“On behalf of Chick-fil-A Corporate and Chick-fil-A North Point Village, and all the ministries of Chick-fil-A, we present you with a check for $125,000 for the fantastic work you’ve already done, and we know you will continue to do,” offered Larry Everett, owner and operator of Chick-fil-A North Point Village in Reston, and Andrea Everett, marketing director.
Since 1970, Cornerstones has worked purposefully with a wide network of corporate, individual, and foundation donors and partners. Their generous donations help the nonprofit provide a comprehensive, holistic approach to help people stabilize in a crisis and navigate life-changing opportunities that help rebuild their self-sufficiency, resiliency, and hope for a better future.
Chick-fil-A’s grant will support Cornerstones’ homelessness prevention, emergency shelter and housing stability programs, including our Embry Rucker Community Shelter.
“Almost 500 individuals, including more than 120 children, annually turn to Cornerstones for emergency shelter, food, and support,” explained Kerrie Wilson, CEO of Cornerstones. “We’re incredibly honored to win a Chick-fil-A’s 2021 True Inspiration Award. The Foundation’s investment in our community will amplify our capacity to swiftly triage people struggling in our community.”
Larry Schwartz, Chairman of Cornerstones Board of Directors noted, “Chick-fil-A’s generous investment will help us provide outreach services to prevent homelessness and offer emergency shelter, food, and medical respite. This grant will also support our wrap-around services and programs so vulnerable neighbors can rebuild stability and resiliency by securing affordable, long-term housing, provide quality educational programs for their children, and obtain valuable living-wage job skills so they can go back to work in our community.”
