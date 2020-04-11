Virginia now has 5,077 positive cases of coronavirus, the state Department of Health reported Saturday morning, after the largest one-day increases, 568 cases, since the pandemic began over a month ago.

Virginia health officials reported nine new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total fatalities to 130.

The Virginia Department of Health updates statewide totals each morning. The numbers include cases and deaths reported by local health agencies by 5 p.m. the previous day. Cases have more than doubled since last Saturday, when 2,404 were reported.

In Northern Virginia, including the Fredericksburg area, there are 2,364 cases, an increase of 317 from the day before, the state reported. Fairfax County is closing in on 1,000 cases, with 946.

Deaths due to COVID-19 include 42 in the “Northern Health Planning Region,” which includes Washington suburbs stretching east and south to Prince William and Loudoun counties.

State and local health departments are no longer reporting details on individual deaths, although Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver said Friday that fatality information would soon be provided by health district, which will provide a little more specificity.

There have been 37,999 COVID-19 tests results reported in Virginia, meaning that about 13.3% are positive. That percentage once was as low as 8% and has been increasing in recent days.

Northern Virginia cases, compared to the previous day’s total, include:

Fairfax County: 946, up from 777

Prince William County: 390, up from 337

Arlington: 349, up from 312

Loudoun: 296, up from 274

Alexandria: 188, up from 174

Stafford: 67, up from 60

Spotsylvania: 47, up from 43

Manassas: 34, up from 29

Fauquier: 25, up from 23

Fredericksburg: 11, up from 10

Manassas Park: 10, up from 7

Fairfax City: unchanged at 1

In a separate report it began releasing this week, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said Saturday there are now 735 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 717 Friday, and another 517 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, down slightly from 521 Friday.

The hospital association said 426 of the COVID-19 patients are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 283 are on ventilators. The state has 2,801 ventilators available, according to the report.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to over 103,000 deaths, including 18,777 in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. About 30% of the U.S. deaths have been in New York City. More than 1.7 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 500,000 cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes more than 29,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and 389,000 have recovered worldwide. Virginia has not been reporting figures on the number of patients recovered.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced at his thrice-weekly news conference Friday afternoon that he is creating a task force to provide support for long-term care facilities and nursing homes in dealing with the pandemic. Nearly half the state's identified outbreaks have been at nursing homes, and in the Richmond area, 40 patients of one nursing home have died from complications related to coronavirus.