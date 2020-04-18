The number of coronavirus cases in Virginia has reached 8,053, after 562 new positive tests were reported in totals released Saturday morning by the Virginia Department of Health.

The total represents an increase of about 3,000 cases since last Saturday, or 37.5%

An additional 27 deaths were reported due to complications from COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 258.

Case numbers are updated each morning. The numbers include cases and deaths reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

There have been 89 deaths in the Northern Virginia region, up from 78 reported Friday, with 43 in the Fairfax Health District, 17 in Arlington, 15 in Prince William, and seven apiece in Loudoun and Alexandria.

Long-term health care facilities have been particularly hard hit by the virus, and many administrators are struggling with how best to communicate with families and the public.

Coupled with the 602 new cases reported Friday, Saturday's increase brings the rolling average of new cases reported over the previous five days to its highest level, 461.2.

Northern Virginia, including the Fredericksburg area, accounts for nearly half of the cases statewide, with 3,992 cases, an increase of 339 from the day before.

Northern Virginia cases, compared to the previous day’s total, include:

Fairfax County: 1,633, up from 1,476

Prince William County: 700, up from 644

Arlington: 520, up from 485

Loudoun: 413, up from 385

Alexandria: 354, up from 321

Stafford: 143, up from 128

Manassas: 82, up from 72

Spotsylvania: 72, up from 69

Fauquier: 36, up from 35

Manassas Park: unchanged at 21

Fredericksburg: unchanged at 15





Fairfax City: 3, up from 2

There have been 51,931 COVID-19 tests results reported in Virginia, meaning that about 15.5% are positive. The state announced Friday is it expanding access to COVID-19 tests, as the number of test results reported actually declined since the prior week.

The state is not providing any more specific detail on the location of cases.

In a separate report, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said there are now 821 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 809 the previous day, and another 486 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, down from 499 on the previous day. More than 1,220 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state.

The hospital association said 398 of the COVID-19 patients are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 230 are on ventilators. State hospitals currently have 2,865 ventilators available, according to the report.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 155,000 deaths, including 31,456 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. About a third of the U.S. deaths have been in New York City. More than 2.26 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 706,000 cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes more than 58,500 patients have recovered in the U.S. and 577,000 have recovered worldwide. Virginia has not been reporting figures on the number of patients recovered.

