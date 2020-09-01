The coronavirus panedemic is "moderately contained" in Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday, but he warned that state health officials are closely watching a recent slight uptick in cases, as well as outbreaks at college campuses.
Speaking at his first news conference related to the pandemic since Aug. 6, Northam urged Virginia residents to remain vigilant over the Labor Day holiday weekend and to continue to wear masks and follow social-distancing guidelines.
"This virus is still alive and well around the commonwealth of Virginia," Northam said at the news conference in Richmond. "It is in our hands, it really is. If we follow the guidelines ... we can get this virus under control. It can be done, but it’s going to take the cooperation of everybody."
Some local officials in the Eastern region of the state, including Virginia Beach, had asked Northam to relax restrictions on restaurants and gatherings that were imposed in late July, when that area was experiencing a surge in cases, but Northam said he will not do so before the holiday weekend. He cited spikes in cases that occurred both in Virginia and nationally following the Memorial Day and July Fourth weekends.
"We don't want to repeat that as the summer closes," Northam said. "We have come too far to go back."
He added that if the case numbers in the Eastern region remain low after the holiday weekend he would consider easing the restrictions, which require restaurants to discontinue alcohol service after 10 p.m. and prohibit gatherings of more than 50 people. Elsewhere in the state, including Northern Virginia, restaurants can operate at capacity, as long as social distancing is enforced, and gatherings of up to 250 people are allowed.
However, Northam said in response to a question that he is not considering further relaxation of restrictions statewide. "This virus is still out there," he added. "It’s alive and well. It’s very, very contagious."
Virginia has been averaging about 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 a day, although that number is down slightly from a peak of 1,198 reached in early August and from a similar peak in May. The initial peak in the spring was driven in large part by cases in Northern Virginia, which have fallen since relative to the rest of the state and are currently averaging about 240 a day.
Northam noted that young people make up a higher proportion of recent cases. In response to a question about cases at the state's colleges and universities that have reopened in recent weeks, he said the state is monitoring those outbreaks closely and ensuring the colleges are following the plans they submitted to the State Council on Higher Education and working with local health departments.
"As long as we see that continue to happen then we can proceed," he said. "If not, we can intervene and make changes. We want scholars back on campus and in the classroom, but we need to do it safely and responsibly."
Among other issues addressed in Tuesday's news conference:
- Northam said the state's COVIDWise app has been downloaded 460,000 times in the four weeks since it was introduced. The app uses Bluetooth technology to notify a user if they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. He said that on Monday alone 51 people were notified of a potential exposure. All notifications are anonymous, so users do not know specifically who tested positive or when and where the potential exposure occurred.
- He encouraged Virginians who think they may have been exposed to get tested, noting that participation at free testing events has been down in recent weeks.
- Northam noted that 68 of the state's 75 DMV offices are now open for appointments, with 10,000 appointments a day available. He announced that driver's licenses and identification cards that would have expired before Oct. 31 will be valid for another 60 days.
- Northam encouraged Virginians to get a flu shot. He noted that with guidelines for social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing "perhaps the flu season won’t be as impactful as it has been in the past, but if we get a bad flu season on top of COVID-19 then we’re going to have a real challenge on our hands."
Northam also encouraged Virginians who are able to do so to work at the polls on Election Day. Many local registrars are reporting a shortage of poll workers. And he reminded residents of the Sept. 30 deadline to complete the U.S. Census. He said about 80% of Virginia households have been counted, the seventh best return rate in the country.
(4) comments
Inevitably, someone will complain about Northam's leadership, but that just shows they haven't had a loved one or friend die from COVID-19.
We're lucky to have a doctor as Governor--someone who respects science. Wouldn't it be great to have a real 'potus' w/enough smarts to do the same?
Too bad he forgot all about the only 3 counties that elected him until it was politically feasible to do so. Let's not forget his white privilege lectures while his family was responsible for 84 slaves and thousands of abortions.
Ralph Northam is a pediatric neurologist who has never performed an abortion
[tongue]I saw somewhere that Gov. Northram is a MD licensed to practice Medicine in Virginia. Is that true?
