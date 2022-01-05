For the fourth day in a row, many school divisions around Northern Virginia are closed.
--- Fairfax County Public Schools are closed tomorrow, Jan. 6, no virtual learning. School offices and the central office will open on time.
--- Prince William County Public Schools closed to students and teacher, Code Green. The Code Green designation means administrators and some non-teacher employees must still report. See pwcs.edu for details.
--- Stafford County Public Schools are closed through the end of the week. Stafford County High School is serving as a warming shelter for those without power..
--- Manassas Park City Schools will move to virtual learning for Thursday, January 6th and Friday January 7th due to remaining winter weather conditions as well as a forecast for more snow tomorrow evening. More information will be sent to families in your email.
--- Stafford County Government offices and courts will be closed tomorrow, January 6, 2022, due to the continued dangerous nature of County roads and power outages. The Regional Landfill will open at 9:00 a.m. The warming center and shelter will be open again this evening at Stafford High School.
