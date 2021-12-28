With Prince William County schools focused more sharply on social-emotional wellness after a year of mostly virtual learning, more and more schools are hoping that data can lead to effective counseling.
This year, four more county elementary schools have applied to be recognized by the American School Counselor Association as demonstrating data-driven and results-oriented counseling programs, something fewer than 1% of U.S. public schools do.
The four schools – Chris Yung, Minnieville, Sinclair and Haymarket – would join 19 other county schools as holding the RAMP (Recognized ASCA Model Program) distinction.
The program is organized around collecting, organizing and analyzing data that might have been used more anecdotally in the past. Then, schools are supposed to set goals related to that data.
At Haymarket Elementary, for example, the counseling department cut the number of English language-learners with chronic absenteeism from 10.2% in the 2018-19 school year to 7% in 2020-21, one of its goals. At Minnieville, the counseling department reached goals of reducing absent days among first-graders and increasing reading scores among fourth-graders.
“In a comprehensive school counseling program, we have school counselors looking at the data for a school, looking at attendance data, looking at achievement data in grades and test scores, looking at disciplinary data, identifying where there might be some gaps in your school counseling to maybe design some interventions to bridge those gaps,” said Anne Henry, the division’s director for elementary school counseling. “That’s what it’s all about: designing those interventions, seeing how they worked, evaluating them and seeing what needs to be tweaked each year.”
Counselors are also supposed to analyze the way time is being used and track the programming they’re creating for students, with the goal of spending 80% of the time providing direct services to students.
At Chris Yung Elementary, counselors have implemented a number of counseling groups for students organized around different experiences, such as one for new students and another for military-connected students. They also have counseling groups for study skills and coping skills.
Bennett Elementary counselor Lisa James runs the division’s “RAMP Academy,” through which she meets monthly with schools interested in pursuing the program. She goes through a 10-part application, which includes information about the mission and vision of the school’s counseling program, student mindsets, and an advisory council of parents, teachers and community members. There’s also a twice-yearly conference of division school counselors.
“It’s a good chance for counselors to discuss if that isn’t lining up, what can change so that we can meet that 80% goal,” she said about the conference.
James says one of the main goals of the program, and the certification process, is accountability for counseling offices. Through laying out their programming and understanding the data that’s available, offices are often able to see more clearly what is working and what isn’t, as well as where to tweak things.
“You’ve submitted your whole entire program; it’s everything that you do from the beginning to the end. And it’s been documented that you’ve held yourself accountable, and it’s proven that the things that you’re doing are actually impacting students,” she said.
The division is trying to more closely monitor students’ social and emotional well-being this year. It conducted a needs assessment for most students and some parents at the start of the year to inform the division-wide strategy for helping students after what was an immensely challenging year.
And for an increasing number of schools in the division, the ASCA model is helping to take stock of what can help.
For example, James noted that second-graders are actually in their first normal year of school because schools were shut down when they were in kindergarten and were virtual or hybrid for most of their first-grade year.
“So there’s some of that transition piece where we’re helping students just remember how to be back in the classroom and to study,” she added, “that maybe in the past, we didn’t have to focus on at certain grade levels.”
