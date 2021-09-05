The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning after two recent fatal overdose cases involving suspected counterfeit prescription pills.
Health officials in Frederick County, Maryland issued a similar warning Friday after receiving reports of non-fatal overdoses involving counterfeit prescription drugs, including opiates such as Percocet, M30, other prescription opiates and Xanax, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
In the past two weeks, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division has conducted two death investigations that are preliminarily believed to involve street-level Percocet, the release said.
Both investigations are pending toxicology and it is unclear if the cases in Loudoun County are connected to the reported overdoses in Maryland.
“Any counterfeit prescription pills purchased online or on the streets may can contain Fentanyl or other cutting agents. These substances, when added to the counterfeit pills, can easily and quickly cause death,” said Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman.
Fentanyl or its derivatives can unintentionally be inhaled through the nose or mouth. Even trace amounts can result in severe adverse reactions putting those exposed to the drug in danger, including the public.
If you have information regarding suspected narcotics activity in Loudoun County, please contact the LCSO Narcotics Hotline by calling 1-833-468-8477.
