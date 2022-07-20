Driven by new variants, COVID-19 case levels remain significantly higher than they were either of the past two summers in Northern Virginia, even though by one estimate only a small portion of cases are actually being reported.

However, the high case levels have not translated into substantial increases in hospitalizations and deaths, as experts believe that vaccines and acquired immunity are preventing more serious outcomes.

As of Tuesday, the region's seven-day average of new cases reported by the Virginia Department of Health stood at 928 per day, and cases have been trending in that range for the past six weeks. The average had fallen as low as 209 in late March and rose as high as 1,364 in late May. At the peak of this winter's surge, in mid-January, the region reported nearly 6,000 cases a day.

This time last year, Northern Virginia was reporting fewer than 100 new cases a day, and in July 2020 the number was less than 200.

The story is similar statewide, where the daily average has been trending between 2,400 and 3,100 cases a day since early June, significantly more than the levels seen in the past two summers, when the state had fewer than 500 cases a day.

All Northern Virginia localities remain in the "medium" transmission level, as designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The transmission levels are based not only on case rates, but also on hospitalizations and hospital capacity. About half of Virginia's localities are in the "high" transmission level, primarily in the central and southern portions of the state. In those areas, the CDC recommends masks be worn in public indoor settings. The CDC updates the community transmission levels every Thursday.

As of Tuesday, 172 patients were hospitalized in Northern Virginia for treatment of COVID-19, but only 18 were in intensive-care units and fewer than 11 were on ventilators, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association. Confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region peaked at 990 in mid-January but were below 100 for a while this spring.

Statewide, 701 patients were hospitalized, with 90 in ICUs and 30 on ventilators. All those numbers are significantly lower than during prior surges.

The summer surge has been attributed to the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of Omicron. Vaccines and previous exposure to the virus appear to create less immunity to these newer variants. Of positive specimens tested by the state during the week ending July 2, 44% were the BA.5 variant and another 18% were BA.4.

The University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 in the state since the early days of the pandemic, notes in its most recent weekly report that due to the proliferation of at-home tests, many COVID cases are not being reported to the health department. It noted that test positivity rates tracked by the health department have increased recently, as have measurements of the virus in wastewater at various locations, and hospitalizations have also risen.

Based on that data, the U.Va. model now assumes that for every reported case, between six and 10 cases are going unreported or undetected.

"Case rates are still far higher than they were in summer of 2021 even without accounting for ascertainment rates," the report states. "Given the trajectories of neighboring states, we may be in the beginnings of another surge."