COVID-19 numbers in Northern Virginia and the state continued to decline this week, although the pace of the improvement has slowed, new data from the Virginia Department of Health showed Friday.

The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in Northern Virginia fell 6.4% this week to 267 as of Friday. On Thursday, the rate hit a low of 259.4, it's lowest level since Nov. 11. The current average is 34.4% below its level on March 18, 2021, and remains down over 95% from the region's Jan. 13 Omicron peak.

Statewide, the seven-day average fell another 12.4% this week to 928.3 per day as of Friday, its lowest level since July 30. The state average is now 34.5% below the average on the same date last year and also down over 95% from the Omicron peak.

The Omicron variant remains the dominant variant in the state, and no cases of the new BA.2 subvariant of Omicron have been officially reported by the state health department.

Meanwhile, data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association show that COVID-19 hospitalizations fell to 451 patients as of Friday. They were as low as 433 patients on Wednesday, the lowest level since July 27. Hospitalizations are down 88.6% from their peak on Jan. 18 and are 56.4% below the level on this date in 2021.

The state reported 254 new COVID-related deaths this week, down slightly from the week before and the fewest since the week ending Jan. 21, when Omicron deaths were just starting to be reported. In Northern Virginia, 34 new deaths were reported this week, but data for individual localities had not been updated by the health department as of mid-afternoon Friday.

Diagnostic test positivity rates across Northern Virginia remained well below 5% this week, the threshold at which experts believe the spread of the virus is contained. The rate in the Prince William Health District, which often has been the highest in the region, is now the lowest, at 2.3%. Rates were well above 30% in most jurisdictions during the height of the Omicron surge in early January.

Two new outbreaks with at least five cases each were reported across the region this week:

Tuckahoe Elementary School in Arlington County, 13 cases, reported to the health department on March 10.

George Mason University in Fairfax County, eight cases, reported March 11.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Seven days ending Friday, March 18)

Northern Virginia: 1,869 new cases (down from 1,996 prior week); 34 new deaths (up from 32 prior week)

Statewide: 6,498 new cases (down from 7,421 prior week); 254 new deaths (down from 257 prior week)

Statewide Testing: 79,948 PCR diagnostic test results (down from 84,666 prior week and fewest since week ending July 30, 2021)

Overall Totals

Northern Virginia: 423,066 cases, 3,177 deaths

Statewide: 1,659,710 cases, 19,466 deaths

Statewide Testing: 13.01 million PCR diagnostic tests (18.84 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 163 (including 22 in Fairfax, 12 in Prince William, six in Loudoun, three in Alexandria and one in Arlington). One new case was reported statewide this week, including three in Fairfax.

Vaccine Data

Current daily average of doses administered: 4,175

Percent of Virginia population with at least one dose: 81.2%

Percent of Virginia population fully vaccinated: 72.3%

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning (Monday through Friday) by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital Data (as of Friday, March 18):

Hospitalizations: 451 (down from 507 on March 11)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,948 reached Jan. 18, 2022

Patients in ICU: 101 (down from 115 on March 11)

Patients Discharged: 105,801 (362 this week)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

Editor's note: InsideNoVa is providing regular COVID-19 updates every week. For daily reports, visit the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.