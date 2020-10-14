Both Virginia and Northern Virginia continue to post higher numbers of new COVID-19 cases, even though diagnostic test positivity rates set new lows across the region, according to the latest reports from the Virginia Department of Health.
Statewide, 1,235 new coronavirus cases were reported Tuesday and another 805 on Wednesday, the health department said. Tuesday's report was not available until late in the day because of the Internet outage that affected a number of state agencies, and it was not clear whether the outage prevented reporting of cases that would have made Wednesday's number higher.
The state's seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,131.3, although that's artificially high because of 689 cases that should have been reported Oct. 7 but were instead reported Oct. 8. Without those cases, the average would be 1,032.9. That's still the highest seven-day average since Aug. 13.
In Northern Virginia, 154 new cases were reported Wednesday, following 294 on Tuesday. The region's seven-day average is 269, also artificially high due to last week's issue, but it's not clear how many cases in Northern Virginia were affected. The average is at its highest level since mid-June, however.
Despite the increase in cases, average test positivity rates continue to remain low. The Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William health districts all set record low average positivity rates Wednesday, and the statewide seven-day average positivity rate of 4.6% was below 5% for the 19th consecutive day.
Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.4% / Oct. 14
|3.4%
|Down
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|3.3%
|Up
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|3.4% / Oct. 14
|3.4%
|Down
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3
|4.6%
|Down
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|5.5% / Oct. 14
|5.5%
|Down
|Rappahannock
|17.2% / May 8
|3.5% / July 3
|4.6%
|Up
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13
|4.6%
|Up
The state health department reported only 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 statewide on Tuesday and nine deaths on Wednesday. Tuesday's deaths included three in Prince William County and one in Manassas. None of Wednesday's deaths was in Northern Virginia.
Northern Virginia data by locality
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|4,057
|323
|73
|Arlington
|4,250
|518
|152
|Fairfax
|22,275
|2,198
|599
|Fairfax City
|145
|13
|8
|Falls Church
|75
|13
|7
|Loudoun
|7,301
|452
|128
|Manassas
|1,998
|131
|25
|Manassas Park
|628
|56
|8
|Prince William
|13,311
|952
|216
|Totals
|54,040
|4,656
|1,216
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|571
|50
|5
|Spotsylvania
|2,282
|140
|46
|Stafford
|2,187
|167
|19
|Fauquier
|1,021
|51
|25
|Totals
|6,061
|408
|95
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 1544 new cases, 0 new deaths.
Statewide: 805 new cases, 9 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 11,807 diagnostic test results reported
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 54,040 cases, 1,216 deaths.
Statewide: 161,610 cases, 3,381 deaths
Statewide Testing: 2.3 million diagnostic tests (2.48 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 10
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,007 (up from 999 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 230 (up from 200 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 18,747 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 604 (up from 538 the previous day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.