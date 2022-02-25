As the federal government prepares to ease mask guidelines on Friday, Northern Virginia and the rest of the state continue to report significantly lower numbers of new COVID-19 cases.

The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in Northern Virginia fell another 33.7% this week to 357.1 as of Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That's the lowest level since Dec. 1 and 19.9% below the level on Feb. 25, 2021. It's also down 94% from the region's Jan. 13 Omicron peak.

Statewide, the seven-day average fell another 30.9% this week to 1,975 per day as of Friday. That's the first time since Dec. 3 that the level has been below 2,000. It's also down 89.5% from the state's Jan. 13 peak and is only 5.6% above the level of a year ago, when vaccines were being rolled out.

The Omicron variant remains the dominant variant in the state, with 97.8% of all cases sequenced in the week ending Feb. 5, the most recent week for which the data is available. No cases of the new BA.2 subvariant of Omicron have been officially reported by the Virginia Department of Health, but last week's report from the Biocomplexity Institute at the University of Virginia suggested that variant accounts for over 6% of Virginia's new cases.

Meanwhile, data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association show that COVID-19 hospitalizations fell to 1,002 patients as of Friday, the lowest level since Dec. 1. Hospitalizations are down nearly 75% from their peak on Jan. 18 and are now 32.7% below the level on this date in 2021.

However, reports of COVID-related deaths remained high for the fourth straight week. The state reported 520 new deaths and has reported over 2,400 deaths in the past month.

Of this week's deaths, 68 were in Northern Virginia, which has now topped 3,000 total deaths. Of those, 24 were in Fairfax County, 17 in Prince William County, seven in Loudoun County, five apiece in the cities of Alexandria and Manassas Park, four in Arlington County and three apiece in the cities of Manassas and Fairfax.

"We mourn with the families and friends of the victims of this terrible disease," said Cydny A. Neville, a Dumfries councilmember who serves as chair of the Northern Virginia Regional Commission, which has been coordinating the region's response to the pandemic. "We need to work together towards a goal of zero COVID-19 related deaths and hospitalizations.”

Diagnostic test positivity rates continued to fall this week. The state level fell below the key 10% level for the first time since mid-December, and in Northern Virginia, Arlington's rate fell below 5%, a level at which experts believe the spread of the virus is under control. Rates in several other jurisdictions were approaching that level.

No new outbreaks with at least five cases were reported across the region this week.

The health department's vaccination dashboard shows that the average number of doses administered per day stands at about 7,700. Vaccinations were as high as 86,000 a day in late March 2021.

As of Friday, about 15.39 million vaccine doses had been administered to Virginians, and third doses had been administered to almost 2.8 million Virginia residents. Overall, 80.8% of all Virginians have now received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 71.9% are considered fully vaccinated.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Seven days ending Friday, Feb. 25)

Northern Virginia: 2,500 new cases (down from 3,773 prior week); 68 new deaths (down from 70 prior week)

Statewide: 13,825 new cases (down from 20,008 prior week); 520 new deaths (down from 534 prior week)

Statewide Testing: 103,434 PCR diagnostic test results (down from 116,857 prior week and fewest since week ending July 30, 2021)

Overall Totals

Northern Virginia: 417,009 cases, 3,054 deaths

Statewide: 1,636,510 cases, 18,536 deaths

Statewide Testing: 12.76 million PCR diagnostic tests (18.41 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 147 (including 18 in Fairfax, 12 in Prince William, six in Loudoun, three in Alexandria and one in Arlington). One new case was reported statewide this week.

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning (Monday through Friday) by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital Data (as of Friday, Feb. 25):

Hospitalizations: 1,002 (down from 1,424 on Feb. 18)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,948 reached Jan. 18, 2022

Patients in ICU: 198 (down from 297 on Feb. 18)

Patients Discharged: 103,872 (1,238 this week)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

Editor's note: InsideNoVa is providing regular COVID-19 updates every week. For daily reports, visit the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.