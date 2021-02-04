The number of new COVID-19 cases being reported in Virginia and Northern Virginia has fallen to its lowest level in almost two months, according to new data Thursday from the Virginia Department of Health.

The numbers of new cases still remain elevated, however, and the state continues to report high numbers of deaths related to COVID-19.

Worries also persist about new, more contagious strains of the virus. The health department reported Wednesday it has detected the first case of the B.1.1.7 variant in the Northwest Region of the state, which includes the Winchester area. The department previously reported the first case in the Northern Region on Jan. 25 and says there have since been two additional cases reported in that region.

The B.1.1.7 variant was first detected in the United Kingdom. The Northwest Region resident who contracted it recently returned from travel overseas, but that was not the case with the first Northern Region resident.

"With our surveillance efforts, it is likely that additional cases will continue to be identified in Virginia," the health department said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 3,059 new coronavirus cases overall on Thursday, following 2,959 on Wednesday. The state's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases now stands at 3,246.3, its lowest level since Dec. 8 and well below the peak on Jan. 18 of 6,166.3.

In Northern Virginia, 730 new cases were reported Thursday, following 694 on Wednesday. The region's seven-day average is 772.1, its lowest level since Dec. 6 and also well below its record high of 1,628.4, also set Jan. 18.

As of Thursday, 2,444 patients were hospitalized statewide for treatment of the virus, the fewest since Dec. 21. In addition, the number of patients with COVID-19 in the state's nursing homes is at its lowest level since Thanksgiving, as nursing homes have been among the first targets of vaccination efforts.

The state reported another 75 new deaths related to coronavirus on Thursday, following 58 new deaths Wednesday. Death reports tend to lag behind other indicators, due to the time required to process and verify death certificates.

In Northern Virginia, 7 new deaths were reported Wednesday and another 12 were reported Thursday. Of those, 10 were in Fairfax County, six in Prince William County, and one apiece in Arlington and Loudoun counties and the city of Alexandria.

As of Thursday morning, the state has administered about 920,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines out of more than 1.39 million distributed, according to the Virginia Department of Health's vaccine dashboard. Over 145,000 Virginians have now received the requisite two doses for the vaccines to be fully effective, and about 630,000 have received at least one dose.

The state is now reporting an average of 39,000 doses being administered each day, ahead of Gov. Ralph Northam's short-term goal set about a month ago of 25,000 per day.

Average test positivity rates both statewide and in Northern Virginia continue to fall from their peaks in early January, and Loudoun is now closing in on the key 10% threshold, above which experts believe not all cases are being captured. However, fewer than 20,000 diagnostic test results have been reported statewide each of the past three days, well below recent averages of more than 30,000 a day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 730 new cases, 12 new deaths.

Statewide: 3,059 new cases, 75 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 15,624 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 144,449 cases, 1,672 deaths

Statewide: 51,398 cases, 6,650 deaths

Statewide Testing: 5.32 million PCR diagnostic tests (6.63 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 16 (including four in Fairfax, three in Prince William, and one apiece in Loudoun and Alexandria).

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 2,444 (down from 2,545 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 486 (down from 500 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 41,067 total

Nursing Home Patients: 1,076 (fewest since Nov. 25 and down from 1,105 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.