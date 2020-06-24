The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in Virginia nursing homes soared above 2,000 on Wednesday and has nearly doubled in the past week, even as Gov. Ralph Northam said the state will move to the next phase of easing restrictions on July 1.

The nursing home data comes from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association and is based on reports from 241 of the 285 licensed nursing facilities in the state. The association began making the data publicly available in mid-May, and the previous high number of patients was 1,886, on May 23.

The association said 648 patients were confirmed as having the COVID-19 virus, and another 1,373 had test results pending.

Nursing homes and assisted-living facilities have been the subject of new scrutiny following the release of data last week that showed nearly two-thirds of the region's coronavirus-related deaths were due to outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

In a separate report on hospitalizations, however, the association said patients being treated in the state's intensive care units fell to 235 and those on ventilators fell to 107. Both numbers are the lowest they have been since the association began reporting hospitalization data on April 6. Overall hospitalizations for COVID-19 remain nearly half their peak in early May.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 520 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, with 156 of those in Northern Virginia. Those numbers are in line with trends over the past two weeks.

The health department reported 16 new deaths linked to COVID-19, with eight in Northern Virginia. Of the state's 1,661 deaths linked to the coronavirus, more than half, 881, have been in Northern Virginia. Fairfax County alone has had more than a quarter of the deaths, with 450.

The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 59,514. Northern Virginia now accounts for 51.9% of the state's total. Northern Virginia's share of the total cases has been slowly declining in recent weeks.

Arlington County became the first Northern Virginia locality to report a seven-day average test positivity rate of below 5%, at 4.6%. That is down from 23% as recently as May 15 and below the statewide rate of 6.2%. Test positivity rates of less than 5% are considered key for maintaining control of the spread of the virus.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 156 new cases, 8 new deaths

Statewide: 520 new cases, 16 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 8,178 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 30,917 cases, 881 deaths

Statewide: 59,514 cases, 1,661 deaths

Statewide Testing: 574,013 diagnostic tests (636,096 when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): 4, all in Northern Virginia

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital Data

Hospitalizations: 886 (up from 847)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 235 (down from 245 and lowest since at least April 6)

Patients Discharged: 7,765 total

Nursing Home Data

Nursing Home Patients: 2,021 (up from 1,676 the previous day and the highest since at least May 20)

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 1

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 0

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 121,225 deaths, 2.35 million cases, 647,548 recovered

World: 478,160 deaths, 9.27 million cases, 4.66 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University