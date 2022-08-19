Northern Virginia's three largest localities have fallen back into the lowest level of transmission of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported cases have declined slowly but steadily over the past two months.

Prince William County dropped from the medium level of transmission to the low level this week, the CDC said, joining Loudoun and Fairfax counties. Prince William had been at the medium level since mid-May. Arlington County and the city of Alexandria are still at the medium level. The levels are based on the weekly average case rates and new hospitalizations per capita, as well as the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Across Northern Virginia, the number of new daily cases reported to the Virginia Department of Health has fallen 57% since the end of May, as the impact of the Omicron BA-5 variant has waned. The decline has not been as steep as that from other surges, however. As of Friday, the region was still averaging 587 new cases a day, significantly higher than levels seen in August of last year.

Experts generally believe only a small percentage of cases are being reported to the health department, as in-home testing and diagnosis has become prevalent.

However, despite the larger number of cases, hospitalizations for treatment of the virus remain relatively low. As of Friday, 192 patients were being treated in Northern Virginia hospitals, with only 27 in intensive-care units and 13 on ventilators. At the peak of last winter's Omicron surge, nearly 1,000 patients were hospitalized in Northern Virginia.

The story is generally similar statewide, although declines have not been as dramatic. The state is averaging 2,454 new reported cases a day, down about 26% from the late May peak of 3,307 a day. The state topped 2 million reported COVID-19 cases this week since the pandemic began in March 2020.

As of Friday, 796 patients were hospitalized statewide, with 106 in intensive care and 43 on ventilators. Statewide hospitalizations peaked at over 3,600 in mid-January.

Although the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 has slowed significantly, the state is still reporting 10 to 15 COVID-19 deaths a day on average. As of Friday, 21,249 total deaths had been attributed to the virus statewide, with 3,405 of those in Northern Virginia.

Because the state has ended the public health emergency for COVID-19, the health department is no longer providing details on outbreaks in schools, assisted living facilities and other settings.

In its Aug. 12 weekly update on the virus, the Biocomplexity Institute at the University of Virginia said its models project a continued gradual decline in case rates statewide. However it noted that case rates have typically started increasing in the fall and either that factor or a new variant could potentially cause a surge by November.

"Since last fall, a new variant has hit Virginia every few months. Each had immune-escape advantages, allowing it to out-compete and replace its predecessors. Although there are currently no signs of a new, game-changing variant, new variants of concern are likely to emerge," the institute said. "If no new variants emerge in the short-term, Virginia may experience a significant decline in case rates before the next novel variant appears."