Wednesday's reports indicated a continued slowing of the spread of COVID-19 throughout Northern Virginia and another decline in the region's hospitalizations for the virus.

After reporting just 93 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, Northern Virginia had only 124 new cases in Wednesday's report, bringing the seven-day rolling average of new cases down to its lowest level since at least mid-April. Statewide, 444 new cases were reported Wednesday, one fewer than Tuesday, even as more than 8,800 diagnostic test results were recorded.

And while hospitalizations for the virus increased statewide Wednesday to 938, Northern Virginia hospitalizations fell to 303, the lowest level since at least early April, when the data began being reported. At its peak April 30, 818 people were hospitalized in Northern Virginia for the virus.

Despite the positive reports, Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday the state will not move to Phase Three of easing restrictions and reopening businesses this week. He cited concerns about surges of COVID-19 cases in other states that began reopening earlier than Virginia and said he would announce more details about Phase Three on Thursday.

The state reported 13 new deaths due to COVID-19, including six in Northern Virginia. There have been 1,583 deaths in the state since March. Northern Virginia accounts for more than half of those deaths at 842, and Fairfax County alone has had more than a quarter of the deaths, with 429.

The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 55,775. Northern Virginia has had 29,648 cases, or 53.2% of the state's total. Northern Virginia's share of the total cases has been slowly declining over the past two weeks.

The state added 8,860 diagnostic test results to its database Wednesday. Overall, including antibody tests, over 546,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, although some people have been tested more than once.

The rolling seven-day average of the percent of positive test results in Fairfax County fell below the key 10% level for the first time Wednesday, at 9.5%. In the Northern Virginia region, only Loudoun and Prince William counties are still recording positivity rates above 10%. Regionwide, those rates were at 20% or more as recently as mid-May.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 124 new cases, 6 new deaths

Statewide: 444 new cases, 13 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 8,860 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 29,648 cases, 842 deaths

Statewide: 55,775 cases, 1,583 deaths

Statewide Testing: 491,884 diagnostic tests (546,685 when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): Two cases in Fairfax County reported in May

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital Data

Hospitalizations: 938 (up from 904)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 249 (up from 241)

Patients Discharged: 7,429 total

Nursing Home Data

Nursing Home Patients: 1,090 (up from 1,025 the previous day)

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 5

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 3

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 116,963 deaths, 2.14 million cases, 583,500 recovered

World: 444,249 deaths, 8.2 million cases, 3.98 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University