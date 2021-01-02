Virginia and two of its five health regions hit new highs Saturday for average daily COVID-19 cases reported, the state wrapped up one of its worst weeks yet in terms of deaths from the virus, and test positivity rates are rising rapidly.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 3,989 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, following 5,182 on Friday. That brought the state's seven-day average of new cases to 4,168.3, breaking the previous high set on Christmas Day. The average is up 9.7% in the past week, 19.8% in the past two weeks and 87% in the past month.

Virginia's Central and Northwest health districts both also set new record highs for seven-day averages, at 705 and 744.6 cases, respectively. In Northern Virginia, the seven-day average stands at 1,084.6, just below the record of 1,124.4, set Dec. 12. The health department reported 1,241 new cases in the region on Saturday, following 1,336 on Friday.

With 49 new deaths from COVID-19 reported statewide Friday and another 36 on Saturday, the total over the past week is 277, one of the worst weeks since the pandemic began. In Northern Virginia, 12 new deaths were reported over the two-day period: six in Fairfax County, two apiece in Loudoun and Prince William counties, and one apiece in Arlington County and Alexandria.

Meanwhile, test positivity rates are soaring throughout the region and statewide. The statewide average seven-day rate of 14.8% is now closer to its peak of 20.6% than to its lowest point of 4.5%. In Northern Virginia, Alexandria's rate is now above 10%, and the Prince William health district's rate has soared above 20%. Experts believe that test positivity rates above 10% generally mean that not all cases of the virus are being identified.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported Saturday that 2,710 patients are hospitalized statewide for treatment of COVID-19, down slightly from Friday's record high of 2,754. In Northern Virginia, 596 patients are hospitalized, still below the region's high of 808 on April 30.

The health department's data show that as of Friday, at least 81,770 Virginians had received the first doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, both of which require two doses to be fully effective. That's less than 25% of the 388,000 doses of the vaccines the state has received.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 1,241 new cases, 12 new deaths Friday and Saturday combined.

Statewide: 3,989 new cases, 36 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 46,619 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 106,709 cases, 1,430 deaths

Statewide: 358,755 cases, 5,117 deaths

Statewide Testing: 4.34 million PCR diagnostic tests (5.2 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 13

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 2,710 (down from 2,754 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 2,754 reached Jan. 1

Patients in ICU: 557 (same as the previous day and the most ever)

Patients Discharged: 31,182 total

Nursing Home Patients: 1,870 (up from 1,788 on Thursday and the most since June 23)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.