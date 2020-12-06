The numbers of new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia and Northern Virginia set new daily highs on Sunday, and hospitalizations statewide also reached a new high.
The Virginia Department of Health reported a record 3,880 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, following 3,793 on Saturday. The health department said Saturday's number was higher than normal due to a backlog of cases but provided no such information about Sunday's number.
The reports raised the state's seven-day average of new daily cases to a new high of 2,730.1, surpassing the prior high of 2,592.3, set last Sunday. The average is up 20% over the past two weeks.
In Northern Virginia, a record 1,126 new cases were reported Sunday, following 844 on Saturday. That brought the region's average daily caseload up to 738, but it's below the peak of 815.7 set last Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that hospitalizations statewide for treatment of COVID-19 hit a new high of 1,969 on Sunday, surpassing the previous high of 1,860 last Wednesday. In Northern Virginia, 487 patients were hospitalized Sunday, actually down slightly from over 500 in the middle of last week.
With the increased caseloads, test positivity rates are soaring both statewide and across Northern Virginia. The state's seven-day average positivity rate is up to 10.6%, a level not seen since late May, and the Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William health districts all now have test positivity rates over 10%.
Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (Dec. 6, 2020)
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.2% / Oct. 18
|8.2%
|Up
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|7.8%
|Up
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|3.3% / Oct. 16
|11.0%
|Up
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3
|11.3%
|Up
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|5.4% / Oct. 20
|15.2%
|Up
|Rappahannock
|17.2% / May 8
|3.5% / July 3
|11.1%
|Up
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13
|10.6%
|Up
The state reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday, following 37 on Saturday. None of Sunday's deaths was in Northern Virginia, but three of Saturday's reported deaths were: one apiece in Alexandria, Arlington County and Fairfax County.
Northern Virginia data by locality (Dec. 6, 2020)
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|5,669
|382
|82
|Arlington
|6,792
|597
|158
|Fairfax
|33,145
|2,613
|626
|Fairfax City
|223
|18
|9
|Falls Church
|120
|15
|6
|Loudoun
|10,635
|570
|150
|Manassas
|2,391
|142
|28
|Manassas Park
|756
|62
|8
|Prince William
|19,404
|1,113
|235
|Totals
|79,135
|5,512
|1,302
|OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|755
|57
|6
|Spotsylvania
|3,394
|183
|58
|Stafford
|3,615
|203
|22
|Fauquier
|1,674
|69
|28
|Culpeper
|2,367
|116
|19
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 1,126 new cases, 0 new deaths.
Statewide: 3,880 new cases, 3 new deaths.
Statewide Testing: 55,763 PCR diagnostic test results reported.
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 79,135 cases, 1,302 deaths
Statewide: 255,053 cases, 4,200 deaths
Statewide Testing: 3.49 million PCR diagnostic tests (4.04 million when including antibody and antigen tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,969 (up from 1,852 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,969 reached Dec. 6.
- Patients in ICU: 395 (down from 407 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 25,235 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 1,329 as of Saturday (no report on Sundays of Mondays)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
