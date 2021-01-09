Virginia reported new single-day and seven-day records for new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, and hospitalizations for the virus hit another high.

The Virginia Department of Health also reported 69 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday, the second-most ever, behind 96 on Sept. 15, when a backlog of death certificates were recorded. Overall, the state has recorded 264 deaths over the past seven days, making it one of the deadliest weeks ever since the pandemic began.

Four of the state's five health regions hit record highs for seven-day averages of new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with the lone exception being Northern Virginia, which is just below its record high.

The health department reported a record 5,798 new cases Saturday, nearly 400 more than the previous record set Wednesday. That followed 5,328 cases on Friday, and the state's seven-day average stands at a new high of 4,994.3. The average is up 19.8% in the past week and 31.4% in the past two weeks as the impacts of holiday gatherings continue to push case numbers higher.

In Northern Virginia, 1,305 new cases were reported Saturday, following 1,205 on Friday, and the region's seven-day average is at 1,073.7, just below its record high Dec. 12 of 1,124.4. The other health regions of the state and their new record average highs are:

Eastern: 1,238

Southwest: 999.9

Northwest: 847.6

Central: 835.1

Meanwhile, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that a record 3,032 patients were being treated statewide for COVID-19 on Saturday. In Northern Virginia, 635 patients are hospitalized for treatment of the virus, down slightly from earlier in the week and well below the region's peak of 818 on April 30.

In addition, a record 2,065 patients are currently positive with the virus in the state's licensed nursing facilities, the association reported.

Of the 69 new deaths reported Saturday, 10 were in Northern Virginia: eight in Fairfax County, which leads the state with 707 total deaths, and two in Prince William County. The health department had reported 37 new deaths on Friday, including two in Fairfax, two in Alexandria and one in Arlington County.

Average diagnostic test positivity rates have dropped slightly since mid-week as testing numbers return to higher levels following the holidays. However, they generally remain above the key level of 10% at which health officials believe not all cases are being captured.

The state is now administering an average of 12,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines per day, about half of Gov. Ralph Northam's short-term goal of 25,000 a day. Through Friday, about 156,000 Virginians had received one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and about 11,000 were fully vaccinated with two doses, according to the health department's dashboard. The state has distributed about 482,000 doses to date.

Vaccinations in Northern Virginia's five health districts will move on to Tier 1B starting Monday, which includes front-line essential workers such as teachers and first-responders, as well as anyone over age 75.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 1,305 new cases, 10 new deaths.

Statewide: 5,798 new cases, 69 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 37,958 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 114,225 cases, 1,464 deaths

Statewide: 393,715 cases, 5,381 deaths

Statewide Testing: 4.54 million PCR diagnostic tests (5.49 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 13

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 3,032 (up from 2,991 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,032 reached Jan. 9

Patients in ICU: 565 (up from 547 the previous day and the most ever)

Patients Discharged: 32,833 total

Nursing Home Patients: 2,065 (up from 2,016 the previous day and most since at least June 23)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.