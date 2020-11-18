With Virgina's COVID-19 caseload soaring to new highs and hospitalizations nearing their spring peak, Gov. Ralph Northam has scheduled an update on the state's response Wednesday afternoon.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 2,071 new positive cases on Wednesday, the third consecutive day with more than 2,000 cases and increasing the state's seven-day average to a new high of 1,761. The average is up 15% in the past week and 35% in the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations statewide for treatment of COVID-19 are at their highest level since May 30 at 1,469 patients. That's an increase of nearly 300 patients in the past eight days. Of the total, 318 are being treated in intensive care units around the state, the most since June 14.

After indicating on Nov. 10 he didn't see a need to reimpose restrictions, Northam on Friday afternoon announced tighter restrictions statewide on gatherings and alcohol sales. A group of teachers unions from Northern Virginia on Monday asked him to order schools to return to remote-only learning. It was not clear what additional steps, if any, Northam would announce Wednesday afternoon.

In Northern Virginia, an additional 595 cases were reported Wednesday, raising the region's seven-day average to 490.1, its highest level since June 1. The average peaked at 685.3 on May 31.

The statewide average test positivity rate actually declined slightly on Wednesday to 7.1%, but rates continue to increase across Northern Virginia. The Prince William health district's rate is now above 10%.

The health department reported 25 new deaths related to COVID-19 statewide Wednesday. Northern Virginia had one net new death, with one fewer death being reported in Arlington County, but one additional death reported in both Fairfax and Prince William counties.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 595 new cases, 1 new death.

Statewide: 2,071 new cases, 25 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 20,273 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 65,985 cases, 1,260 deaths

Statewide: 208,833 cases, 3,860 deaths

Statewide Testing: 2.98 million diagnostic tests (3.23 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,469 (up from 1,392 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 318 (up from 272 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 22,594 total

Nursing Home Patients: 1,106 (up from 1,061 the previous day and highest since data first reported June 23)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.