New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have started trending downward again in Northern Virginia and statewide, although they still remain well above 2020 levels.

In addition, reported deaths related to the summer surge of the Delta variant continue to rise across Virginia, according to updated Virginia Department of Health data.

Northern Virginia's seven-day average of new cases fell about 1% this week and currently stands at 470.4 per day. However, that's more than double the seven-day average on this date in 2020.

Statewide, the seven-day average has fallen more than 10% over the past week to 3,238.3 per day, although that's nearly three times the average on Sept. 24, 2020. The health department said state numbers were affected slightly by an institution in Central Virginia that mistakenly reported 700 new cases on Sept. 8, a date when the state's total number of reported new cases actually hit its highest level since Feb. 6, and those cases were removed this week.

Hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 have also fallen slightly this week, to 2,106 patients as of Friday, down from 2,174 last Friday, when a record 621 COVID patients were being treated in intensive care units. However, that's still more than double the number of hospitalizations statewide a year ago, before vaccines were available. Hospitalizations fell as low as 195 in early July.

And the state reported 269 new COVID-related deaths this week, the most since the week ending March 12. Of those, however, only 10 were in Northern Virginia: five in Prince William County, two in Fairfax County and one apiece in Arlington County, Loudoun County and the city of Manassas Park.

Northern Virginia's seven-day average of new cases remains below that in all four other regions of Virginia, which all have fewer residents, although cases are trending downward in all regions:

Southwest: 822

Eastern: 732

Northwest: 681

Central: 533

Meanwhile, updated data on selected outbreaks across the state show only one new outbreak in progress in Northern Virginia, at Manor Care Health Services in Fair Oaks, where between two and four cases were reported to the health department on Sept. 8. Two other previously reported outbreaks in Fairfax remain in progress:

Burke Health & Rehabilitation Center, which now is reporting 30 confirmed cases (up from five last week) and between one and four deaths

Harmony at Spring Hill, nine confirmed cases (up from eight last week) and between one and four deaths.

(For privacy reasons, the health department does not provide the exact number of cases or deaths in an outbreak when there are fewer than five.)

A new outbreak also was reported this week in Stafford County, at the Minnieland Academy at England Run, a day-care facility, which has had eight positive cases.

The health department's dashboard tracking the number of breakthrough infections show that between Jan. 17 and Sept. 18, 7,537 infections had been reported in fully vaccinated people in Northern Virginia, resulting in 26 deaths. Statewide, over 26,900 such infections had been reported, a small percentage of the nearly 410,000 overall cases reported in that time.

The health department says the data show that unvaccinated people are 7.4 times more likely to develop COVID-19 than fully vaccinated individuals and are 7.2 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

The pace of vaccinations statewide has declined slightly to 13,600 a day, according to the state's vaccination dashboard. Vaccinations were as low as 11,000 a day in early July but had been as high as 86,000 a day in late March.

As of Friday, over 10.48 million vaccine doses had been administered to Virginians, with 71.2% of the adult population and 59.8% of the total population now fully vaccinated.

Average positivity rate for diagnostic COVID-19 tests generally fell statewide and in Northern Virginia this week. The state's rate dropped back below 10%, a key level because when the rate is above 10%, experts believe, the spread of the virus is out of control and not all cases are being captured. Rates below 5% generally indicate the spread of the virus is under control.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Seven days ending Friday, Sept. 24)

Northern Virginia: 3,293 new cases (down from 3,331 prior week); 10 new deaths (down from 16 prior week)

Statewide: 22,668 new cases (down from 25,370 prior week), 269 new deaths (up from 206 prior week)

Statewide Testing: 145,817 PCR diagnostic test results (down from 182,111 prior week)

Overall Totals

Northern Virginia: 209,808 cases, 2,466 deaths

Statewide: 849,865 cases, 12,511 deaths

Statewide Testing: 9.12 million PCR diagnostic tests (12.54 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 85 (including 14 in Fairfax, 11 in Prince William, two in Loudoun and Alexandria and one in Arlington). One new case reported statewide this week.

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning (Monday through Friday) by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital Data (as of Friday, Sept. 24)

Hospitalizations: 2,106 (down from 2,174 on Sept. 17)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 557 (down from 621 on Sept. 17 -- the most ever)

Patients Discharged: 66,371 (925 this week)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

Editor's note: InsideNoVa is providing regular COVID-19 updates every week. For daily reports, visit the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.