The number of new COVID-19 cases in Northern Virginia has dipped to its lowest level since early November, according to new data Wednesday from the Virginia Department of Health.

Hospitalizations are also down again both statewide and in the region, and test positivity rates in some health districts are nearing record lows as nearly 10% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated.

The health department reported 291 new cases of coronavirus in Northern Virginia on Wednesday, following 275 on Monday and 295 on Tuesday. That marks the first time since Oct. 24-26 that the region has had three consecutive days with fewer than 300 cases. The region's seven-day average of new cases is down to 351, its lowest level since Nov. 7.

Statewide, 1,246 new cases were reported Wednesday. That follows 892 on Monday and 1,537 Tuesday, bringing the state's seven-day average down to 1,323.9, its lowest level since Nov. 6. Virginia's cases are down 17% in the past week, 30% in the past two weeks and 60% in the past month.

Likewise, hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 have continued to fall. In Northern Virginia, only 228 patients were hospitalized for the virus as of Wednesday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. That number was over 600 in mid-January but is now the lowest since Nov. 3.

Statewide, hospitalizations have ticked up by a few patients this week after hitting their lowest level since Nov. 9 on Sunday. In addition, the number of patients with COVID-19 at Virginia's nursing homes hit its lowest level Tuesday since the data first began to be reported last summer, with just 229 positive cases.

However, high death numbers continue to be reported related to the post-holiday surge, with the state health department posting another 253 COVID-related deaths in the past three days, bringing the total to over 9,800, with almost half of those being reported after Jan. 1.

In Northern Virginia, 45 new deaths were reported over the past three days, with 22 in Fairfax County, eight in Prince William County, seven in Loudoun County, three in Arlington County, two apiece in the cities of Alexandria and Fairfax and one in Manassas.

Seven-day average diagnostic test positivity rate continue to fall, with the state's rate now at its lowest level since Oct. 28, and the Alexandria health district approaching its record low.

The health department's vaccine dashboard shows of Tuesday, 2.37 million doses of vaccines have been administered to Virginia residents out of about 2.79 million the state has received. About 850,000 Virginians, or nearly 10% of the state's population, have been fully vaccinated, either with two doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 291 new cases, 6 new deaths.

Statewide: 1,246 new cases, 59 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 16,772 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 161,873 cases, 2,192 deaths

Statewide: 589,375 cases, 9,849 deaths

Statewide Testing: 6.08 million PCR diagnostic tests (7.79 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 42 (including nine in Fairfax, six in Prince William, two in Loudoun and one in Alexandria).

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,136 (down from from 1,172 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 231 (down from 244 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 48,706

Nursing Home Patients: 230 (up from 229 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.