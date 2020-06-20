The number of coronavirus cases in Northern Virginia has now topped 30,000, the Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday morning.

The region added 227 cases in Saturday's report, bringing its total since the pandemic began to 30,200.

The region took 57 days between the time the first case was reported March 7 and its 10,000th case on May 3. Then only 21 days elapsed before the 20,000th case was reported on May 24. However, it's taken 27 days to get to the 30,000th case, including 18 days for the most recent 5,000 cases, indicating a continued slowing in the number of new cases.

The health department posted the results of nearly 19,000 COVID-19 tests on Saturday, the second highest number posted in a single day. The highest number, 43,000, was posted on June 12 as the department cleared the processing of a large number of negative test results that had been submitted by fax. By comparison, it took nearly a month into the pandemic, April 3, for the the first 19,000 test results to be released.

Despite the high number of tests, only 650 new cases of coronavirus were added statewide, meaning that 3% of diagnostic tests posted were positive. A high number of tests with low test positivity rates are keys to the state continuing to reopen. Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday detailed what the next phase of reopening would look like but said the state would not enter that phase until at least this coming Friday, June 26.

Another key measure, hospitalizations for the virus, ticked up in Northern Virginia on Saturday, with 281 patients hospitalized, up from 260 the previous day. However, at the peak April 30, 818 people were hospitalized in Northern Virginia.

The state reported five new deaths due to COVID-19, with four in Northern Virginia. Of the state's 1,607 deaths linked to the coronavirus, more than half, 857, have been in Northern Virginia. Fairfax County alone has had more than a quarter of the deaths, with 435. However, an InsideNoVa analysis of new data released Friday by the health department found that nearly two-thirds of the deaths in the region were attributable to outbreaks at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.

The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 57,443. Northern Virginia now accounts for 52.6% of the state's total. Northern Virginia's share of the total cases has been slowly declining over the past two weeks.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 227 new cases, 4 new deaths

Statewide: 650 new cases, 5 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 18,984 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 30,200 cases, 857 deaths

Statewide: 57,443 cases, 1,607 deaths

Statewide Testing: 528,914 diagnostic tests (588,652 when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): 4, all in Northern Virginia

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital Data

Hospitalizations: 880 (up from 862)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 267 (up from 251)

Patients Discharged: 7,607 total

Nursing Home Data

Nursing Home Patients: 1,580 (up from 1,383 the previous day)

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 3

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 3

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 119,131 deaths, 2.22 million cases, 606,715 recovered

World: 460,545 deaths, 8.69 million cases, 4.27 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University