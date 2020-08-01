Virginia has now reported more than 90,000 confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, and Loudoun County has topped 5,000, according to Saturday's update from the Virginia Department of Health.

The health department also reported 41 new deaths related to COVID-19, the most since May 28, when a one-day record of 57 were reported. A total of 120 deaths have been reported in the past four days. The health department has noted that death reports often lag the actual date of death by a significant number of days due to the time required for physicians to complete and file death certificates.

The state reported 913 new cases Saturday, bringing the total to 90,801 since the first case was reported March 7. In keeping with recent trends, it took just 10 days for the caseload to increase 10,000, from the 80,000 mark.

In Northern Virginia, 173 new cases were added Saturday, also in line with trends since mid-June. The eastern region of the state, which has seen a recent surge, reported only 248 new cases, its lowest number in over three weeks. Gov. Ralph Northam's tightened restrictions on restaurants and gatherings in that part of Virginia went into effect Friday.

Of the new deaths reported Saturday, only seven were in Northern Virginia. Overall, the state has reported 2,215 deaths, with about 47%, 1,041, in Northern Virginia and nearly a quarter, 522, in Fairfax County. However, the percentage of deaths in Northern Virginia and Fairfax relative to the statewide totals has been declining in recent weeks along with the region's reduced caseload.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 173 new cases, 6 new deaths

Statewide: 913 new cases, 41 new deaths (highest since May 28)

Statewide Testing: 16,567 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 37,557 cases, 1,041 deaths

Statewide: 90,801 cases, 2,215 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.12 million diagnostic tests (1.23 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,256 (down from 1,334 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 275 (down from 279 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 12,007 total

Nursing Home Patients: 415 confirmed positive cases as of July 31 (Aug. 1 update not available)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 153,391 deaths, 4.57 million cases, 1.44 million recovered

World: 680,185 deaths, 17.62 million cases, 10.36 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University