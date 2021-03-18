After two months of steady decline, the number of new COVID-19 cases has picked up this week in both Virginia and Northern Virginia, with Thursday's numbers the highest in over a month for the region.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 674 new cases in Northern Virginia on Thursday, the most since Feb. 13. The region's seven-day average of new cases, which peaked Jan. 18 at 1,628.4, had fallen as low as 318.4 on Saturday, but now stands at 407 cases per day.

The story is similar statewide, as the health department reported 2,082 new cases, the first time since Feb. 25 that the state has reported more than 2,000 new cases. Thursday's report put the state over 600,000 total cases since the pandemic began over a year ago. Half of those cases have been reported since Dec. 19.

The state's seven-day average of new daily cases also peaked Jan. 18 at 6,166.3 and had fallen as low as 1,287.4 on Tuesday. However the average is now back up to 1,417.9 cases per day, up 7.7% from a week ago but still 48.3% below the level a month earlier.

Hospitalizations for treatment of the virus remain at their lowest levels since early November, with 1,034 patients being treated as of Thursday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. That number peaked at 3,209 on Jan. 14. In Northern Virginia, 225 patients were hospitalized as of Thursday, up slightly from 208 Monday but well below the January peak of over 600.

The number of patients with COVID-19 in the state's licensed nursing homes continues to fall and is down to 185 as of Thursday, the lowest level since the data began to be reported late last spring.

The pace of new deaths related to COVID-19, which soared during late February and early March as the state caught up on death certificates filed after the first of the year, has slowed in recently to an average of about 33 a day. In Northern Virginia, 21 new deaths have been reported this week, including 11 in Fairfax County, three in Prince William County, two apiece in Loudoun County and Alexandria, and one apiece in Arlington County, Falls Church and Manassas.

As cases have ticked up this week, so have average diagnostic test positivity rates, both statewide and in Northern Virginia. The state's rate fell as low as 5.2% but is now back up to 5.5%.

The health department's vaccine dashboard shows that as of Thursday, 2.87 million doses of vaccines have been administered to Virginia residents out of about 3.13 million the state has received and distributed. About 1.05 million Virginians, or over 12% of the state's population, are now fully vaccinated. The state is averaging about 47,000 doses a day, down slightly from last week's average and below Gov. Ralph Northam's goal of 50,000 a day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 674 new cases, 1 new death.

Statewide: 2,082 new cases, 28 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 28,469 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 165,020 cases, 2,233 deaths

Statewide: 600,550 cases, 10,182 deaths

Statewide Testing: 6.25 million PCR diagnostic tests (8.04 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 45 (including nine in Fairfax, six in Prince William, two in Loudoun and one in Alexandria).

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,034 (down from from 1,077 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 226 (down from 234 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 49,395

Nursing Home Patients: 185 (down from 196 the previous day and fewest ever)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

