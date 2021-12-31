When it comes to COVID-19, 2021 is going out with a bang.

Both Virginia and Northern Virginia reported new record high numbers of new coronavirus cases Friday as seven-day case averages have shattered previous marks, set during the January surge. In addition, the state's seven-day average of positive diagnostic tests hit a new record high, 21.5%, breaking the previous mark set in April 2020. And hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 soared 38.2% this week, although that remains the only indicator that is below prior-year levels.

The surge, generally attributed to the Omicron variant, has caused cancelations or changes to a number of New Year's weekend activities, but all public school systems in Northern Virginia have said they plan to reopen as scheduled on Monday. Hospital officials have also urged Virginia residents not to visit emergency rooms unless their symptoms are severe.

In Northern Virginia, a record 6,584 new cases were reported Friday -- the third straight day that a new daily record was set. The total number of cases over the past three days, 15,808, exceeds the number reported in the region during the entire first two months of the pandemic. Fairfax County alone reported more than 11,000 cases this week, or about 1 for every 100 residents.

The region's seven-day average of new cases stands at 3,856 per day, more than double the highest average of the January peak. The daily average is more than quadruple the level it stood at on Dec. 31, 2020, and has increased 16 times since hitting a trough in early November.

Northern Virginia accounted for 39% of all cases statewide over the past week, slightly lower than the week before as other areas of the state began to be affected by the surge. However, that ratio is still higher than it has been since the early days of the pandemic.

Virginia reported a record 17,618 new cases Friday -- like Northern Virginia the third straight day of a new high. That is nearly double the state's January surge record of 9,917. The state's seven-day case average rose 92.5% this week to 9,883.1 as of Friday. That's more than 50% above the January peak of 6,166 and a seven-fold increase from the fall low on Nov. 6. The statewide average is now more than 2 1/2 times above its level on this date last year.

For the entire year of 2021, Virginia reported 768,934 cases, up from 349,584 in 2020. Of those, Northern Virginia accounted for 179,732, or 23.3%, this year, compared with 104,132, or 29.8%, last year.

The Virginia Department of Health has now reported 78 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, with 42 of them in Northern Virginia. That's up from just six cases as week ago. Only a small percentage of positive samples are tested for variants, and completing the testing and reporting results often takes a week or more.

With the sharp rise in case numbers, diagnostic test positivity rates essentially doubled over the past week. The state's rate jumped from 11.3% to 21.5%, and all Northern Virginia localities except Arlington now have positivity rates about 20%. At those high levels, health experts believe the virus is spreading without detection.

The number of patients in Virginia hospitals with COVID-19 rose to 2,182 as of Friday, up from 1,579 just a week earlier and from 965 on Dec. 1. Hospitalizations are still 20% below last year, however. Hospitalization numbers are not available specifically for Northern Virginia.

The state reported 293 new COVID-related deaths this week, the most since the week ending Oct. 15. However, the Virginia Department of Health said that 167 of those, added to totals on Tuesday, actually were Virginia residents who died in other states in 2020, and the data was not reported to Virginia until this fall. Deaths typically are a trailing indicator because they often take several weeks to report and verify.

Of this week's reported deaths, 56 were in Northern Virginia, although no specifics were provided about how many of those were among the out-of-state deaths from 2020. Prince William County reported 19 new deaths, Fairfax County 17, Arlington County seven, Loudoun County five, Alexandria four, Manassas three, and Manassas Park one.

A total of 10,555 deaths were reported from COVID-19 this year in Virginia, up from 5,032 reported in 2020. Northern Virginia actually reported more deaths in 2020, 1,418, than it did in 2021, 1,289.

Only one new outbreak was reported in Northern Virginia this week, at a daycare/pre-kindergarten center in Fairfax with fewer than five cases. Reports of outbreaks, however, are likely to increase in coming weeks as new cases are connected to one another and reported to the health department.

The health department's dashboard tracking the number of breakthrough infections shows that between Jan. 17 and Dec. 25, 25,780 infections had been reported in fully vaccinated people in Northern Virginia, resulting in 88 deaths. That represented about 5,000 additional breakthrough infections this week, or about 18% of all new cases reported.

Statewide, 88,143 such infections had been reported, or about 13.3% of the 664,000 overall cases reported in that time. The health department says the data show that unvaccinated people are 3.9 times more likely to develop COVID-19 than fully vaccinated individuals and are 3.9 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

The health department's vaccination dashboard shows that the average number of doses administered per day declined about 25% this week to about 29,000, likely due primarily to the Christmas holiday. Vaccinations were as high as 86,000 a day in late March, but had fallen to about 12,000 a day in mid-summer.

As of Thursday, about 13.96 million vaccine doses had been administered to Virginians, and third doses had been administered to just over 2 million Virginia residents. Over 224,000 children ages 5 to 11 have now received at least one dose, representing about 31% of that age group.

Overall, 77.1% of all Virginians have now received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 67.5% are considered fully vaccinated.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Seven days ending Friday, Dec. 31)

Northern Virginia: 26,999 new cases (up from 15,365 prior week); 56 new deaths (up from 16 prior week)

Statewide: 69,182 new cases (up from 35,946 prior week); 293 new deaths (up from 211 prior week)

Statewide Testing: 159,658 PCR diagnostic test results (down from 187,162 prior week)

Overall Totals

Northern Virginia: 283,864 cases, 2,707 deaths

Statewide: 1,118,518 cases, 15,587 deaths

Statewide Testing: 11.2 million PCR diagnostic tests (15.64 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 125 (including 14 in Fairfax, 12 in Prince William, two in Loudoun and Alexandria and one in Arlington). No new cases were reported statewide this week.

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning (Monday through Friday) by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital Data (as of Friday, Dec. 31):

Hospitalizations: 2,182 (up from 1,579 on Dec. 24)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 438 (up from 381 on Dec. 24)

Patients Discharged: 78,274 (1,321 this week)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

Editor's note: InsideNoVa is providing regular COVID-19 updates every week. For daily reports, visit the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.