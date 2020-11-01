NOVA Case chart Nov. 1, 2020

After six straight days with at least 300 COVID-19 cases, the seven-day average of new cases in Northern Virginia is at its highest level since June 11.

 Virginia Department of Health Graphic

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Virginia hit a new peak on Sunday, and case numbers in Northern Virginia continue to increase as well. 

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,202 new cases of the virus on Sunday, raising the state's seven-day average to a new high of 1,288.7, up nearly 30 cases from Saturday's previous high.

In Northern Virginia, exactly 300 new cases were reported Sunday, the sixth straight day with at least 300. The region's seven-day average is now 310.6, the highest since June 11.  The region's average peaked at 685 on May 31. 

Cases in Southwest Virginia, the biggest source of the state's most recent surge, were down somewhat on Sunday to 373, but the region's seven-day average hit a new high of 413.3.  

The state's seven-day average test positivity rate ticked up again to 5.7%. It was as low as 4.5% on several occasions during a 22-day run under 5% in late September and early October.

Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (Nov. 1, 2020)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health

Health District Peak Low Current Trend
Alexandria 40.1% / April 23 3.2% / Oct. 18 4.8% Down
Arlington 42.8% / April 20 2.4% / June 26 3.9% Stable
Fairfax 38.6% / April 22 3.3% / Oct. 16 5.2% Up
Loudoun 27.9% / April 28 4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3 6.2% Down
Prince William 36.7% / April 18 5.4% / Oct. 20 7.7% Up
Rappahannock 17.2% / May 8 3.5% / July 3 5.3% Down
Statewide 20.6% / April 22 4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13 5.7% Up

The state reported just 1 new death related to COVID-19 on Sunday, which was in Loudoun County.

Northern Virginia data by locality (Nov. 1, 2020)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health.

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 4,349 325 74
Arlington 4,764 541 154
Fairfax 24,233 2,287 605
Fairfax City 164 14 8
Falls Church 78 13 7
Loudoun 8,048 487 132
Manassas 2,058 132 27
Manassas Park 657 58 8
Prince William 14,554 1,015 223
Totals 58,905 4,872 1,238
OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 599 53 6
Spotsylvania 2,509 156 55
Stafford 2,452 172 21
Fauquier 1,122 56 27
Culpeper 1,401 97 18

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 300 new cases, 1 new death.  

  • Statewide: 1,202 new cases, 11 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 21,607 diagnostic test results reported    

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 58,905 cases, 1,238 deaths.

  • Statewide: 182,392 cases, 3,655 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 2.65 million diagnostic tests (2.86 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,012  (down from 1,026 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 228 (same as the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 20,044 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 632 as of Saturday (no report on Sundays or Mondays) 

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

