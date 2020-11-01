The number of new COVID-19 cases in Virginia hit a new peak on Sunday, and case numbers in Northern Virginia continue to increase as well.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,202 new cases of the virus on Sunday, raising the state's seven-day average to a new high of 1,288.7, up nearly 30 cases from Saturday's previous high.
In Northern Virginia, exactly 300 new cases were reported Sunday, the sixth straight day with at least 300. The region's seven-day average is now 310.6, the highest since June 11. The region's average peaked at 685 on May 31.
Cases in Southwest Virginia, the biggest source of the state's most recent surge, were down somewhat on Sunday to 373, but the region's seven-day average hit a new high of 413.3.
The state's seven-day average test positivity rate ticked up again to 5.7%. It was as low as 4.5% on several occasions during a 22-day run under 5% in late September and early October.
Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (Nov. 1, 2020)
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.2% / Oct. 18
|4.8%
|Down
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|3.9%
|Stable
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|3.3% / Oct. 16
|5.2%
|Up
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3
|6.2%
|Down
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|5.4% / Oct. 20
|7.7%
|Up
|Rappahannock
|17.2% / May 8
|3.5% / July 3
|5.3%
|Down
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13
|5.7%
|Up
The state reported just 1 new death related to COVID-19 on Sunday, which was in Loudoun County.
Northern Virginia data by locality (Nov. 1, 2020)
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|4,349
|325
|74
|Arlington
|4,764
|541
|154
|Fairfax
|24,233
|2,287
|605
|Fairfax City
|164
|14
|8
|Falls Church
|78
|13
|7
|Loudoun
|8,048
|487
|132
|Manassas
|2,058
|132
|27
|Manassas Park
|657
|58
|8
|Prince William
|14,554
|1,015
|223
|Totals
|58,905
|4,872
|1,238
|OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|599
|53
|6
|Spotsylvania
|2,509
|156
|55
|Stafford
|2,452
|172
|21
|Fauquier
|1,122
|56
|27
|Culpeper
|1,401
|97
|18
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 300 new cases, 1 new death.
Statewide: 1,202 new cases, 11 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 21,607 diagnostic test results reported
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 58,905 cases, 1,238 deaths.
Statewide: 182,392 cases, 3,655 deaths
Statewide Testing: 2.65 million diagnostic tests (2.86 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,012 (down from 1,026 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 228 (same as the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 20,044 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 632 as of Saturday (no report on Sundays or Mondays)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
