The Omicron-fueled surge of COVID-19 cases is declining sharply across both Northern Virginia and the state, and hospitalizations for treatment of the virus fell slightly this week, according to new data Friday.

Northern Virginia localities reported about 24,700 new coronavirus cases this week, still historically high, but the region's seven-day average has declined 40% since peaking Jan. 13. It now stands at 3,538.9 per day.

Statewide, just over 100,000 new cases were reported this week -- the third straight week that level has been surpassed -- but the daily average of 14,328 is down 23.7% from the Jan. 13 peak.

The daily averages in both Northern Virginia and the state remain more than double their levels on this date in 2021, when vaccines were just beginning to be rolled out.

Of bigger worry to health officials, hospitalizations seem to have peaked this week, with 3,836 patients hospitalized Friday, down nine patients from the week before, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association. That's the first decline in hospitalizations since the week ending Nov. 12.

However, the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators hit a pandemic high of 388 on Thursday, before falling by one Friday. The number of patients in intensive-care units hit a high of 676 on Tuesday.

Hospitalization numbers are not available specifically for Northern Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health has now reported 1,049 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, with 438 of them in Northern Virginia. The state number is up from 540 cases week earlier, and Omicron represented 91% of all cases tested for the week ending Jan. 8. Only a small percentage of positive samples are tested for variants, and completing the testing and reporting results often takes a week or more.

Along with the declines in cases, diagnostic test positivity rates have fallen dramatically this week across the region and statewide, although they remain well above levels at which health officials believe the virus is under control.

The state reported only new 49 COVID-related deaths this week. The Virginia Department of Health has said that because of a new method for accounting for COVID-related deaths, reports of new deaths are delayed several weeks. Of this week's deaths, just four were in Northern Virginia: two in Arlington County and one apiece in Fairfax County and Alexandria.

Three new outbreaks with more than four cases apiece were reported this week in Northern Virginia, all at assisted living facilities or nursing homes in Fairfax. The new outbreaks are:

Aarondale Retirement and Assisted Living Community in Fairfax, 17 cases reported to the health department on Jan. 11

Chesterbrook Residences in Fairfax, 13 cases reported Jan. 11

The Fairfax at Belvoir Woods in Fairfax, 12 cases reported Jan. 5

Two other previously reported outbreaks in Northern Virginia with more than four cases are listed as still being in progress:

Woodbine Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Alexandria, 45 cases, reported Dec. 29.

ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Arlington, 7 cases, reported Dec. 31

The health department's dashboard tracking the number of breakthrough infections shows that between Jan. 17, 2021, and Jan. 15 of this year 41,510 infections had been reported in fully vaccinated people in Northern Virginia, resulting in 102 deaths.

Statewide, 124,042 such infections had been reported, or about 13.8% of the 901,000 overall cases reported in that time. The health department says the data show that unvaccinated people are 4.5 times more likely to develop COVID-19 than fully vaccinated individuals and are 3.9 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

The health department's vaccination dashboard shows that the average number of doses administered per day dropped this week to about 21,000, possibly affected by winter weather across much of the state and the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday. Vaccinations were as high as 86,000 a day in late March, but had fallen to about 12,000 a day in mid-summer.

As of Friday, about 14.54 million vaccine doses had been administered to Virginians, and third doses had been administered to over 2.36 million Virginia residents. Over 260,000 children ages 5 to 11 have now received at least one dose, representing about 36% of that age group.

Overall, 78.8% of all Virginians have now received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 68.6% are considered fully vaccinated.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Seven days ending Friday, Jan. 21)

Northern Virginia: 24,773 new cases (down from 39,383 prior week); 4 new deaths (down from 16 prior week)

Statewide: 100,296 new cases (down from 130,381 prior week); 49 new deaths (down from 152 prior week)

Statewide Testing: 270,651 PCR diagnostic test results (down from 343,524 prior week, which was the most ever)

Overall Totals

Northern Virginia: 382,139 cases, 2,727 deaths

Statewide: 1,451,713 cases, 15,852 deaths

Statewide Testing: 12.01 million PCR diagnostic tests (17.19 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 128 (including 14 in Fairfax, 12 in Prince William, two in Loudoun and Alexandria and one in Arlington). One new case was reported statewide this week.

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning (Monday through Friday) by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital Data (as of Friday, Jan. 21):

Hospitalizations: 3,836 (down from 3,845 on Jan. 14)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,948 reached Jan. 18, 2022

Patients in ICU: 632 (down from 656 on Jan. 14)

Patients Discharged: 86,681 (3,005 this week)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

Editor's note: InsideNoVa is providing regular COVID-19 updates every week. For daily reports, visit the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.