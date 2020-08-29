Virginia reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day Saturday, and the number of new cases in Northern Virginia continues to tick higher as well.

Saturday's report of 1,217 new cases statewide marks the first time since May 28-30 that the state has had three straight days with more than 1,000 new cases reported. The state's seven-day average ticked up to 962 per day, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health. That is still below the peak seven-day average of 1,198 on Aug. 8.

In Northern Virginia, 276 new cases were reported Saturday. The region has been averaging about 240 new cases a day over the past few weeks, but that number was as low as 139 cases a day in mid-July.

The health department reported 18 new coronavirus-related deaths Saturday, with four of those in Northern Virginia. Northern Virginia has now reported 1,100 total deaths from the virus, or about 43% of the state's total. Fairfax County, the state's largest locality, has the most deaths, with 555.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said 1,101 patients were hospitalized statewide for treatment of COVID-19 on Saturday. That is the same number as Friday, which was the fewest number of patients since July 12. However, hospitalization numbers tend to increase after reports of new cases increase. In Northern Virginia, 257 patients were hospitalized, up from 230 on Friday but still below the 333 hospitalized two weeks ago.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 276 new cases, 4 new deaths

Statewide: 1,217 new cases, 18 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 16,197 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 43,246 cases, 1,100 deaths

Statewide: 118,809 cases, 2,568 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.56 million diagnostic tests (1.68 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,101 (same as Friday)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 245 (down from 261 the previous day and lowest since July 13)

Patients Discharged: 14,957 total

Nursing Home Patients: 446 confirmed positive cases (up from 434)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 181,798 deaths, 5.92 million cases, 2.12 million recovered

World: 838,086 deaths, 24.78 million cases, 16.23 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University