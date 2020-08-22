The number of new coronavirus cases in Northern Virginia and statewide ticked up in Saturday's report from the Virginia Department of Health, although the number of patients currently hospitalized fell.

The state reported 1,212 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the seven-day average back above 900, but well below the peak two weeks ago of 1,198.

In Northern Virginia, 307 new cases were reported, with 112 of those in Fairfax County and 91 in Prince William County. It was only the fourth time since June 8 that the region has reported more than 300 cases in a single day, and the region's seven-day average now stands at 240.

Case numbers ticked up in other regions of the state as well. The eastern region, which has driven much of the state's surge in new cases since late June, reported 315 new cases Saturday, the central region 234, the southwest region 221 and the northwest region 135.

Hospitalizations, which tend to drop on weekends, did so again Saturday, falling to 1,154 statewide, their lowest level since July 16. The number of COVID-19 patients being treated in intensive care units and on ventilators also fell to their lowest levels statewide since mid-July.

In Northern Virginia, 238 patients were hospitalized, the lowest level in about two weeks. That number was over 300 as recently as Tuesday.

The state reported seven new deaths Friday related to COVID-19, with two of those in Northern Virginia, both in Prince William County.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 307 new cases, 2 new deaths

Statewide: 1,212 new cases, 7 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 16,393 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 42,556 cases, 1,078 deaths

Statewide: 112,072 cases, 2,443 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.45 million diagnostic tests (1.57 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,154 (down from 1,233 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 254 (down from 263 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 14,353 total

Nursing Home Patients: 544 confirmed positive cases (up from 511)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 175,467 deaths, 5.63 million cases, 1.97 million recovered

World: 800,283 deaths, 23 million cases, 14.76 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University