Over three-quarters of Virginia adults are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but after nearly two months of decline, the number of new cases has ticked up in the past week statewide and in Northern Virginia.

With vaccines now available to children aged 5-12, about 8%, or 58,000 statewide, have received at least one dose, according to updated Virginia Department of Health data. Overall, over 71% of all Virginians have now received at least one dose of a vaccine.

The virus continues to spread, however, as it is doing in many other states as well, and the health department's latest data shows average daily new cases increased 6% in the past week statewide and 15% in Northern Virginia. Statewide, the current average is 1,327.9 new cases a day - which is still down 40% in the past month and is 14.1% below the level on the same date in 2020, before any vaccine was available.

In Northern Virginia, the seven-day case average stands at 265.9, 35.3% less than the same date last year and well below the Delta variant peak of 498.9 cases in mid-September.

Forecasts provided by the Biocomplexity Institute at the University of Virginia warned last week that there is a 30% chance that cases this winter could surpass the Delta variant surge. Statewide, that peaked at nearly 3,700 cases a day in mid-September.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 declined another 10.6% in the past week, to 825 patients as of Friday. Hospitalizations have declined by 62% since the mid-September Delta variant peak of 2,211 patients, and they are now 37.2% below the same date last year. However, hospitalizations tend to lag changes in case numbers.

The state reported 196 new COVID-related deaths this week, the lowest level in two months as deaths related to the Delta surge continue to decline slowly. Deaths are a trailing indicator, however, as they often take several weeks to report and verify.

Of this week's reported deaths, a net of nine were in Northern Virginia: seven in the city of Fairfax, three in Falls Church, two apiece in Alexandria, Arlington County and Prince William County and one apiece in Loudoun County and Manassas Park. The number of deaths in Fairfax County was reduced by nine, as some were apparently corrected to reflect that the deceased actually lived in the the cities of Fairfax or Falls Church, rather than in the county. The number of cases also rose sharply in the two cities, indicating additional adjustments, as Fairfax County's number rose less than it has in recent weeks.

Only one outbreak is currently still listed in progress in Northern Virginia, which had over 20 identifiable outbreaks a few weeks ago. The only outbreaks reported publicly are those in certain settings, such as nursing homes, schools and daycare centers. An outbreak is defined as being "in progress" until 14 days pass with no new positive cases reported. The one outbreak still being reported is that at Bennett Elementary School in Prince William, which was forced to close for a week in early October. No new cases have been reported there, however.

The health department's dashboard tracking the number of breakthrough infections shows that between Jan. 17 and Nov. 6, 12,851 infections had been reported in fully vaccinated people in Northern Virginia, resulting in 55 deaths. Statewide, 53,733 such infections had been reported, a small percentage of the nearly 500,000 overall cases reported in that time. The health department says the data show that unvaccinated people are 4.8 times more likely to develop COVID-19 than fully vaccinated individuals and are 4.5 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

The health department's vaccination dashboard shows that average number of doses administered per day increased again this week to about 37,000 a day, as vaccines began to be administered to 5- to 11-year-olds. That's at a level not seen since May. Vaccinations were as high as 86,000 a day in late March, but had fallen to about 12,000 a day in mid-summer.

As of Friday, over 12 million vaccine doses had been administered to Virginians, and third doses have been administered to nearly 838,000 Virginia residents.

Average positivity rate for diagnostic COVID-19 tests both statewide and in Northern Virginia generally are remaining steady. All Northern Virginia health districts now have rates at or below 5%, which experts generally believe indicates the spread of the virus is under control, and the statewide rate is down to 5.3%.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Seven days ending Friday, Nov. 12)

Northern Virginia: 1,861 new cases (up from 1,616 prior week); 9 net new deaths (down from 17 prior week)

Statewide: 9,295 new cases (up from 8,771 prior week); 196 new deaths (down from 218 prior week)

Statewide Testing: 128,921 PCR diagnostic test results (up from 114,811 prior week)

Overall Totals

Northern Virginia: 225,138 cases, 2,584 deaths

Statewide: 942,837 cases, 14,321 deaths

Statewide Testing: 10.17 million PCR diagnostic tests (14.22 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 107 (including 14 in Fairfax, 11 in Prince William, two in Loudoun and Alexandria and one in Arlington). Two new cases reported statewide this week.

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning (Monday through Friday) by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital Data (as of Friday, Nov. 12):

Hospitalizations: 825 (down from 923 on Nov. 5)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 208 (down from 237 on Nov. 5)

Patients Discharged: 72,544 (457 this week)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

Editor's note: InsideNoVa is providing regular COVID-19 updates every week. For daily reports, visit the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.