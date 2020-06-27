Both Virginia and the Northern Virginia region saw upticks in the number of new coronavirus cases reported Saturday, even as hospitalizations for the virus fell to a new low.

As the state approaches the third phase of its reopening Wednesday, leaders are keeping an eye on the surges in COVID-19 cases being reported elsewhere in the country. Virginia has reported fewer than 1,000 cases a day every day since June 7, but the number of new cases in Saturday's report, 677, marked the second consecutive day with more than 600 reported, and the highest number since June 7, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

In the Northern Virginia region, 246 new cases were reported, the most since June 14, when 262 were reported.

However, hospitalizations statewide for treatment of COVID-19 fell to 819 on Saturday, the lowest since the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association began reporting data in early April. In the Northern Virginia region, hospitalizations hit a new low of 256 on Friday, again the lowest since at least early April. At its peak on April 31, 818 patients were hospitalized in the region.

Northern Virginia now accounts for 51.4% of the state's total of 61,247 cases. Northern Virginia's share of the total cases has been slowly declining in recent weeks.

The health department reported 24 new deaths linked to COVID-19, the fifth straight day with at least 14 deaths reported. Seven of those were in Northern Virginia. Of the state's 1,724 deaths linked to the coronavirus, more than half, 917, have been in Northern Virginia. Fairfax County alone has had more than a quarter of the deaths, with 468.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 246 new cases, 7 new deaths

Statewide: 677 new cases, 24 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 11,420 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 31,471 cases, 917 deaths

Statewide: 61,247 cases, 1,724 deaths

Statewide Testing: 615,290 diagnostic tests (682,081 when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 5

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital Data

Hospitalizations: 819 (down from 854 and lowest since at least April 6)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 234 (up from 219)

Patients Discharged: 7,968 total

Nursing Home Data

Nursing Home Patients: 670 confirmed positive cases (up from 646 the previous day)

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 0

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 0

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 125,039 deaths, 2.47 million cases, 670,809 recovered

World: 495,020 deaths, 9.84 million cases, 4.97 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University