COVID-19 cases are ticking up in Northern Virginia and the rest of the state, but the late summer surge is resulting in far fewer reported cases than last year.
The Virginia Department of Health's latest numbers, updated Tuesday, show that the state is currently averaging 441 new cases a day, up from about 152 cases a day in early July.
In Northern Virginia, the average is 113 cases per day, up from about 56 cases a day in mid-July.
Both numbers remain significantly lower than they were a year ago, when over 2,700 new cases a day were being reported statewide and more than 700 cases in Northern Virginia. However, the state's numbers only include cases officially reported to local health departments and exclude most cases diagnosed through home testing.
Other measures also reflect the recent increase in cases. The number of emergency department visits that resulted in COVID-19 diagnoses increased to 154 in Northern Virginia during the week ended Aug. 5. That number had been below 100 for most of the spring and summer, although it was as high as 762 a week in early January and 2,658 in January 2022.
Statewide, 684 COVID-19 diagnosed emergency room visits were reported last week, up from fewer than 300 a week in late June and early July. As with Northern, Virginia, though, those numbers were significantly less than prior spikes. For the week ending Jan. 1, 2022, 11,278 COVID-19 emergency room visits were reported.
COVID-related deaths remain very low, with three or fewer reported statewide every week since mid-April. Last summer, over 100 COVID-related deaths were reported many weeks across Virginia.
The Virginia Department of Health continues to report the latest COVID data every Tuesday; however, the department updated its reporting page last week to reflect changes in the pandemic and various definitions. A complete list of the changes is available here, and the latest information is available here.
(1) comment
Thanks to China and bidenomics. Fentanyl Joe is starting WWIII how about a story on that.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.