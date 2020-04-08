Twelve new deaths from COVID-19, the largest daily increase, were reported Wednesday in Virginia, as the total number of cases in the state climbed to 3,645.
The total represents 312 new cases reported to the Virginia Department of Health on Tuesday.
In Northern Virginia, including the Fredericksburg area, there are 1,597 cases, an increase of 129 from the day before, the state reported.
There have been 75 fatalities statewide. The total includes 23 deaths, one more than reported Tuesday, in the “Northern Health Planning Region,” which includes Washington suburbs stretching east and south to Prince William and Loudoun counties. Details on individual deaths are no longer being reported.
There have been 30,645 COVID-19 tests results reported in Virginia, meaning that about 12% are positive.
Northern Virginia cases, compared to the previous day’s total, include:
Fairfax County: 570, up from 532
Prince William County: 263, up from 236
- Arlington: 254, up from 237
Loudoun: 238, up from 209
Alexandria: 143, up from 126
Stafford: 48, apparently down from 49
Spotsylvania: 31, up from 29
Manassas: unchanged at 20
Fauquier: 17, apparently down from 18
Fredericksburg: unchanged at 8
Manassas Park: 5, up from 4
In a separate report it began releasing Monday, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said there are now 649 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 589 Tuesday, and another 640 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, up from 594 Tuesday. The Virginia Department of Health numbers show 615 hospitalizations as of Tuesday afternoon.
The hospital association said 468 of the COVID-19 patients are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 293 are on ventilators.
The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to over 83,000 deaths, including 12,911 in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. About a third of the U.S. deaths have been in New York City. More than 1.44 million cases of the virus have been reported, including about 400,000 cases in the U.S.
Johns Hopkins notes nearly 22,500 patients have recovered in the U.S. and more than 308,000 have recovered worldwide. Virginia has not been reporting figures on the number of patients recovered.
Among local patients who have recovered is Manassas resident Titou Phommachanh, who is at home after more than three weeks in the hospital.
Due to the lack of available tests and delays in obtaining test results, state totals are likely not an accurate representation of the total number of cases, with state and local health officials encouraging anyone who could potentially have a mild or non-emergent case of COVID-19 to stay isolated at home instead of seeking treatment.
Meanwhile, three Virginia residents are among Outer Banks property owners who filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday claiming their constitutional rights have been violated by an emergency order preventing access to their homes.
And in Northern Virginia, a local nonprofit helping veterans navigate the challenges of unemployment, medical care and other logistical needs has seen a 13-fold increase in requests for assistance.
