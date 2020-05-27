The number of coronavirus cases in Virginia topped 40,000 Wednesday, Fairfax County recorded its 10,000th case, and Prince William County recorded its 5,000th case, even while Northern Virginia prepares to begin reopening later this week.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 907 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, raising the state's total to 40,249 confirmed and probable cases since the pandemic began. Northern Virginia localities reported a total of 509 new cases, or 56.1% percent of the state's total.

The region now accounts for 22,587 cases overall, also 56.1% percent of the state's total. Fairfax, the state's most populous locality, now has 10,069 cases and 364 deaths. Prince William has the second highest number of cases, 5,074, as well as 99 deaths.

Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday he plans for Northern Virginia to enter Phase One of business reopenings on Friday. Most of the rest of the state entered Phase One of May 15. At the same time, Northam announced a statewide mandate to wear masks inside public places in order to help control the spread of the coronavirus, although he said police officers and sheriff's departments would not be involved in enforcing the mask requirement.

The state reported fewer new cases Wednesday than the nearly 3,100 reported in total Monday and Tuesday, although state Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said Tuesday that those numbers were higher than normal due to a backlog in entering test result data.

Nevertheless, the total number of cases statewide jumped from 30,000 to 40,000 in just 10 days, partly due to increased testing. By comparison, it took 45 days from the time the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Virginia in early March until the 10,000th case was reported, on April 22. The 20,000th case was reported 13 days later, on May 5, and the 30,000th case 12 days after that, on May 17.

The state reported 45 new deaths linked to COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 37 of those coming from Northern Virginia.

The state’s total number of deaths due to the coronavirus is at 1,281. Northern Virginia accounts for more than half of the overall deaths at 695. Fairfax added 24 deaths Wednesday and accounts for more than 28% of the state's total overall.

Northern Virginia had 33 new hospitalizations reported Wednesday, down slightly from 39 reported Tuesday.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes cases, deaths and hospitalizations reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Testing numbers and positivity rates continue to improve across the region and statewide, which are two keys to additional loosening of restrictions, Northam has said.

In Northern Virginia, average positivity rates over the past seven days range from 16.8% in Arlington County to 21.5% in the Prince William Health District. The numbers are down as much as 7 percentage points since May 15 as more tests have been conducted throughout the region.

Statewide, 9,795 diagnostic test results were reported Wednesday.

The seven-day average positivity rate statewide is 13.9%. The state has reported 275,074 diagnostic test results in total and 308,153 when including antibody tests.

As previously reported, two children in Fairfax County have been treated for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, a health condition associated with COVID-19.

Hospitalizations statewide increased to 1,459, up from 1,403 on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. That's over 100 more patients than were hospitalized as recently as Sunday, but still well below the peak of 1,625 in early May. Hospitals have capacity for more than 8,000 additional patients in Virginia, according to the state health department.

The association reported that 390 patients are in intensive-care units, and 203 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators. The association said 5,367 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state since the pandemic began.

The association also said 1,683 patients are being treated for COVID-19 at licensed nursing homes in the state. That is up from 1,667 reported Tuesday.

The information represents data reported voluntarily by 250 of the 286 licensed nursing homes in Virginia in the prior 72 hours. Assisted living facilities are not included in the dashboard because they are licensed by the state Department of Social Services, not the health department.

Some of these facilities are continuing to struggle with a supply shortage — 14 nursing homes reported difficulty obtaining N95 masks and 19 reported difficulty obtaining isolation gowns.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 350,000 deaths, including 98,929 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 5.61 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 1.68 million cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes that more than 384,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and more than 2.4 million have recovered worldwide.