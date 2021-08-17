The rise in COVID-19 cases has the school year off to a rocky start at schools in Fauquier and Rappahannock counties.
Rappahannock County Elementary School was closed on Tuesday to conduct contact tracing in what the district described as an “overabundance of caution” after another student tested positive for COVID-19, RappNews.com reported.
The student was last at the school Thursday, Aug. 12, but the school system did not receive a confirmation of a positive test until late Monday night. The case is believed to be unrelated to the positive case reported last Wednesday, district officials said in a statement. The elementary school also reported positive cases of flu and the highly contagious norovirus, which causes diarrhea and vomiting.
Students will be able to return to the building on Wednesday, Aug. 18 when it will have been deep cleaned and heavily sanitized. Rappahannock County High School remained open Tuesday, as no cases of COVID-19 have been detected there.
A school nurse or Rappahannock-Rapidan Health Department on Tuesday will contact those who are identified as being potentially exposed to ask that they stay home and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and practice social distancing for between 10-14 days from their last contact.
As of last Thursday, students in K-12 schools across Virginia are indefinitely required to wear masks in school under a state order.
In Fauquier County just four days into the fall term, P.B. Smith Elementary School outside Warrenton had placed more than 10% of its student body in quarantine because of potential exposure to COVID-19, FauquierNow.com reported.
As of Monday morning, four students at P.B. Smith had recently tested positive for the virus, school system spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said.
Another 47 students will study at home “in quarantine” for seven to 10 days because of close contact with those who tested positive, Helkowski said. Those who get a negative PCR test may return to school more quickly.
The school requires masks for everyone who enters — even students whose parents had claimed exemptions for masking, which started throughout the system Monday.
The 47 students in quarantine represent the most at any Fauquier school since the pandemic started in March 2020.
