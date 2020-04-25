Virginia health officials reported a new high of 742 additional coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the state's total to 12,366, as hospitalizations for COVID-19 also reached a new high.
The previous high in new cases, 732, was reported Thursday, and a rolling average of new cases reported the previous five days hit a record 669, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
Current hospitalizations exceeded 1,400 statewide for the first time since the pandemic began, at 1,405, up from the previous high of 1,399 reported Friday, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported.
Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday that the state must have a 14-day trend of declining positive test results and hospitalizations, among other conditions, in order to move to the first phase of reopening some businesses. Non-essential businesses are closed until at least May 8.
Another key to reopening is increased testing. Over 3,100 new test results were reported Saturday, down from the levels reported Thursday and Friday, but the third highest number since the pandemic began. Of those reported Saturday, 23.1% were positive. A total of 72,178 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.
Of the total cases, 11,902 have been confirmed by positive tests and another 464 have been identified as probable cases by the health department.
Case numbers are updated each morning around 9 a.m. and include cases and deaths reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
The state reported 26 new deaths due to COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 436.
Of those, 180 have been in Northern Virginia, with 90 in Fairfax County, 29 in Arlington, 19 in Prince William County, 18 in Alexandria, 11 in Loudoun, three in Spotsylvania, two each in Fairfax City, Falls Church, Fauquier and Stafford, and one apiece in Manassas and Manassas Park. Fairfax has the most deaths in the state, followed by Henrico County at 89.
Northern Virginia, including the Fredericksburg area, accounts for more than half of the cases statewide, with 6,414 cases, an increase of 357 from the day before.
Northern Virginia cases, compared to the previous day’s total, include:
Fairfax County: 2,745, up from 2,534
Prince William County: 1,184, up from 1,110
Arlington: 764, up from 722
- Alexandria: 575, up from 547
Loudoun: 564, up from 529
Stafford: 198, up from 193
Manassas: 154, up from 134
Spotsylvania: 101, up from 97
Fauquier: 80, up from 73
Manassas Park: unchanged at 44
Fairfax City: unchanged at 26
Falls Church: 26, up from 24
Fredericksburg: 23, up from 21
In its report, the state hospital association said there are now 923 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 912 the previous day, and another 482 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, down from 487 on the previous day.
The association said 1,717 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state since the pandemic began.
Of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 357 are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 223 are on ventilators — the number of ICU patients is at the lowest level since early April, when these numbers were first available. State hospitals currently have 2,935 ventilators available, according to the report.
Only three hospitals said they expected difficulty in replenishing their supply of personal protective equipment in the next 72 hours, down from as many as 12 three weeks ago.
The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 197,000 deaths, including 51,949 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. Nearly a third of the U.S. deaths, 16,600, have been in New York City. More than 2.8 million cases of the virus have been reported, including over 905,000 cases in the U.S.
Johns Hopkins notes more than 99,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and 798,000 have recovered worldwide. Virginia has not been reporting figures on the number of patients recovered.
In addition to announcing his blueprint for reopening businesses in Virginia on Friday, Northam also delayed local municipal elections by two weeks, until May 19. This move affects elections in Vienna, Fairfax City, Occoquan, Haymarket and Quantico, among other localities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.