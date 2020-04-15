Another 41 Virginia residents have died from coronavirus, the largest one-day increase to date, bringing the total to 195, the Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday.

However, the number of new COVID-19 cases increased only by 329, bringing the total to 6,500, but indicating a continued leveling in the growth rate of new infections.

Case numbers are updated each morning. The numbers include cases and deaths reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day. Henrico County, in the Richmond suburbs, has reported the most deaths, 52. A long-term care facility in Henrico, Canterbury Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, has reported 45 deaths, surpassing the number reported from the first major coronavirus outbreak in the nation in Kirkland, Wash.

There have been 65 deaths in the Northern Virginia region, up from 51 reported Tuesday, with 30 in the Fairfax Health District, 14 in Arlington, 11 in Prince William, six in Loudoun and four in Alexandria.

In Northern Virginia, including the Fredericksburg area, there are 3,151 cases, an increase of 189 from the day before, the state reported.

There have been 44,169 COVID-19 tests results reported in Virginia, meaning that about 14.7% are positive.

Northern Virginia cases, compared to the previous day’s total, include:

Fairfax County: 1,298, up from 1,207

Prince William County: 536, up from 508

Arlington: 420, up from 401

Loudoun: 364, up from 344

Alexandria: 254, up from 247

Stafford: 108, up from 95

Spotsylvania: 60, up from 56

Manassas: 53, up from 49

Fauquier: 29, up from 28

Fredericksburg: 15, up from 14

Manassas Park: 14, up from 13

The state is not providing any more specific detail on the location of cases.

In a separate report, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said there are now 802 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, down from 813 Tuesday, and another 496 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, up from 469 on Tuesday. There have been 752 hospital patients discharged after COVID-19 treatment.

The hospital association said 394 of the COVID-19 patients are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 234 are on ventilators. The number of patients on ventilators is the lowest it has been since the hospital association began providing daily updates on April 6. State hospitals currently have 2,865 ventilators available, according to the report.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to over 127,000 deaths, including 24,429 in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 40% of the U.S. deaths have been in New York state. Nearly 2 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 601,000 cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes more than 43,482 patients have recovered in the U.S. and 500,000 have recovered worldwide. Virginia has not been reporting figures on the number of patients recovered.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce today whether he will extend his executive order mandating the closure of non-essential businesses beyond next Thursday, April 23, when it was originally scheduled to end. Northam has issued a stay-at-home order through June 10, and tracking data from the University of Virginia show these steps have worked to slow the growth rate of infections throughout the state.

However, the stay-at-home order is hurting a number of businesses throughout the region, including local wineries, which are struggling to stay afloat without visitors to their tasting rooms and events at their venues.

The business closures are also affecting local government budgets. In Prince William County, the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 has been cut $40 million in response to the outbreak.

