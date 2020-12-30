Virginia reported its second- and third-highest number of daily deaths related to COVID-19 over the past two days, and hospitalizations for treatment of the virus also are at new highs as the impacts of the fall surge in cases continue.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 64 new deaths related to the coronavirus on Wednesday, following 59 on Tuesday. The most daily deaths reported in one day was 96 on Sept. 15, but that was due to a backlog of cases that had not been reported correctly over prior weeks.
Reports of deaths tend to lag behind the actual dates of death due to the time required for physicians to process death certificates and file them with the health department. The state will probably surpass 5,000 reported deaths from COVID-19 as soon as Thursday.
In Northern Virginia, 24 new deaths were reported over the past two days -- 12 each day. Of those, eight were in Fairfax County, seven in Prince William County, four apiece in Loudoun and Arlington counties, and one in Alexandria.
Meanwhile, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported Wednesday that a record 2,707 patients are hospitalized statewide for treatment of COVID-19, with record numbers also in intensive-care units (553) and on ventilators (330). In Northern Virginia, 608 patients are hospitalized, still well below the region's high of 808 on April 30.
The state health department reported 4,048 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, following 4,142 on Tuesday. The state's seven-day average of new cases stands at 3,601.7. It peaked at 4,086.4 on Christmas Day.
In Northern Virginia, 862 new cases were reported Wednesday, following 867 on Tuesday. The region's seven-day average of new cases is 935.7, below the peak of 1,124.4 on Dec. 12.
Northern Virginia data by locality (Dec. 30, 2020)
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|7,231
|430
|87
|Arlington
|8,786
|655
|181
|Fairfax
|43,434
|2,926
|679
|Fairfax City
|304
|25
|10
|Falls Church
|174
|17
|6
|Loudoun
|13,996
|643
|158
|Manassas
|2,867
|147
|30
|Manassas Park
|926
|62
|8
|Prince William
|25,247
|1,218
|256
|Totals
|102,965
|6,123
|1,415
|OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|1,021
|65
|9
|Spotsylvania
|4,678
|211
|67
|Stafford
|5,099
|225
|24
|Fauquier
|2,330
|90
|28
|Culpeper
|2,954
|134
|19
Average test positivity rates are generally higher statewide and across the region, and the Prince William Health District's rate topped 18% for the first time since May 29.
Seven-day average test positivity rates by health district
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.2% / Oct. 18
|7.9%
|Stable
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|6.6%
|Up
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|3.3% / Oct. 16
|11.2%
|Up
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3
|12.5%
|Up
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|5.4% / Oct. 20
|18.3%
|Up
|Rappahannock
|17.2% / May 8
|3.5% / July 3
|13.7%
|Up
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13
|12.7%
|Up
The state distributed another 58,300 vaccines on Tuesday, bringing the total available to be administered to just over 285,000. The state health department reports that 54,275 Virginians have received the first dose of either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine, which is first being given to front-line health-care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 862 new cases, 12 new deaths.
Statewide: 4,048 new cases, 64 new deaths.
Statewide Testing: 29,760 PCR diagnostic test results.
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 102,965 cases, 1,415 deaths
Statewide: 344,345 cases, 4,984 deaths
Statewide Testing: 4.22 million PCR diagnostic tests (5.05 million when including antibody and antigen tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 13
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 2,707 (up from 2,698 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 2,707 reached Dec. 30.
- Patients in ICU: 553 (up from 539 the previous day and a new high)
Patients Discharged: 30,444 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 1,820 (up from 1,777 the previous day and highest since at least June 23)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
Go drive by you're local hospital and notice how empty they are, especially at night. Kind of strange, maybe InsideNoVA should do some real reporting for a change instead of 'copy and paste.'
