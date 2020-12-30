Virginia deaths by date of death 12.30.20

Based on the date of death, deaths related to COVID-19 peaked in Virginia in the spring but have started to climb again in recent weeks. 

Virginia reported its second- and third-highest number of daily deaths related to COVID-19 over the past two days, and hospitalizations for treatment of the virus also are at new highs as the impacts of the fall surge in cases continue.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 64 new deaths related to the coronavirus on Wednesday, following 59 on Tuesday.  The most daily deaths reported in one day was 96 on Sept. 15, but that was due to a backlog of cases that had not been reported correctly over prior weeks. 

Reports of deaths tend to lag behind the actual dates of death due to the time required for physicians to process death certificates and file them with the health department.   The state will probably surpass 5,000 reported deaths from COVID-19 as soon as Thursday.

In Northern Virginia, 24 new deaths were reported over the past two days -- 12 each day.  Of those, eight were in Fairfax County, seven in Prince William County, four apiece in Loudoun and Arlington counties, and one in Alexandria. 

Meanwhile, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported Wednesday that a record 2,707 patients are hospitalized statewide for treatment of COVID-19, with record numbers also in intensive-care units (553) and on ventilators (330).  In Northern Virginia, 608 patients are hospitalized, still well below the region's high of 808 on April 30. 

The state health department reported 4,048 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, following 4,142 on Tuesday. The state's seven-day average of new cases stands at 3,601.7. It peaked at 4,086.4 on Christmas Day. 

In Northern Virginia, 862 new cases were reported Wednesday, following 867 on Tuesday. The region's seven-day average of new cases is 935.7, below the peak of 1,124.4 on Dec. 12.

Northern Virginia data by locality (Dec. 30, 2020)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 7,231 430 87
Arlington 8,786 655 181
Fairfax 43,434 2,926 679
Fairfax City 304 25 10
Falls Church 174 17 6
Loudoun 13,996 643 158
Manassas 2,867 147 30
Manassas Park 926 62 8
Prince William 25,247 1,218 256
Totals 102,965 6,123 1,415
OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 1,021 65 9
Spotsylvania 4,678 211 67
Stafford 5,099 225 24
Fauquier 2,330 90 28
Culpeper 2,954 134 19

Average test positivity rates are generally higher statewide and across the region, and the Prince William Health District's rate topped 18% for the first time since May 29.

Seven-day average test positivity rates by health district

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health.

Health District Peak Low Current Trend
Alexandria 40.1% / April 23 3.2% / Oct. 18 7.9% Stable
Arlington 42.8% / April 20 2.4% / June 26 6.6% Up
Fairfax 38.6% / April 22 3.3% / Oct. 16 11.2% Up
Loudoun 27.9% / April 28 4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3 12.5% Up
Prince William 36.7% / April 18 5.4% / Oct. 20 18.3% Up
Rappahannock 17.2% / May 8 3.5% / July 3 13.7% Up
Statewide 20.6% / April 22 4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13 12.7% Up

The state distributed another 58,300 vaccines on Tuesday, bringing the total available to be administered to just over 285,000.  The state health department reports that 54,275 Virginians have received the first dose of either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine, which is first being given to front-line health-care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.  

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 862 new cases, 12 new deaths. 

  • Statewide: 4,048 new cases, 64 new deaths.

  • Statewide Testing: 29,760 PCR diagnostic test results.     

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 102,965 cases, 1,415 deaths  

  • Statewide: 344,345 cases, 4,984 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 4.22 million PCR diagnostic tests (5.05 million when including antibody and antigen tests)  

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 13 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 2,707 (up from 2,698 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 2,707 reached Dec. 30.

  • Patients in ICU: 553 (up from 539 the previous day and a new high)

  • Patients Discharged: 30,444 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 1,820 (up from 1,777 the previous day and highest since at least June 23) 

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

