Another 159 Virginians were reported to have died of COVID-19 over the past two days, the second- and third- highest daily numbers of deaths since the pandemic began, the Virginia Department of Health said Wednesday.

The health department reported 84 deaths Tuesday related to the virus and another 75 on Wednesday. The most deaths reported in one day, 96 on Sept. 15, was due to a backlog in processing death certificates. Over 5,500 Virginians have now died since the pandemic began, with 1,000 of those reported since Dec. 17 as the impacts of the recent surge in cases continue to be felt.

Of the most recent reported deaths, 19 were in Northern Virginia: 12 Tuesday and seven Wednesday. Fairfax County, which has the most deaths of any locality in the state, reported 13 new deaths over the two-day period, while Prince William County reported four, and Arlington and Loudoun counties reported one apiece.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association reported Wednesday that hospitalizations for treatment of the virus are at another record high: 3,209 patients. That's 502 more than were reported just two weeks ago, on Dec. 30. In Northern Virginia, 665 patients are being treated in hospitals, below the region's peak of 818 on April 30.

The health department reported 885 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday in Northern Virginia, following 1,071 on Tuesday. The region's seven-day average hit a new high Tuesday of 1,192 before falling Wednesday to 1,154.7.

Statewide, 4,598 new cases were reported Wednesday, following 4,561 on Tuesday. The state's seven-day average of new cases also set a new high Tuesday of 5,147.7 before falling Wednesday to 5,035.

Average diagnostic test positivity rates have declined slightly this week as more tests are being conducted and the growth in cases has slowed somewhat. In both Arlington and Alexandria, they have fallen below the key level of 10% at which health officials believe not all cases are being captured.

Through Tuesday, about 193,000 Virginians had received one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and about 23,000 were fully vaccinated with two doses, according to the health department's dashboard. The state has distributed over 904,000 doses to date.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 885 new cases, 7 new deaths.

Statewide: 4,598 new cases, 75 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 33,663 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 118,727 cases, 1,484 deaths

Statewide: 412,545 cases, 5,552 deaths

Statewide Testing: 4.67 million PCR diagnostic tests (5.686 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 13

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 3,209 (up from 3,185 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 587 (up from 582 the previous day and the most ever)

Patients Discharged: 33,798 total

Nursing Home Patients: 2,125 (down from 2,132 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.