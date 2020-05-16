The number of coronavirus-related deaths has topped 1,000 statewide, the Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday, a grim milestone the day after many localities moved into the first phase of reopening non-essential businesses.
Of the deaths, 968 were confirmed as being caused by COVID-19 and 34 were listed as probable. The state reported its first death from the virus on March 14, its 100th death on April 9 and its 500th death on April 29.
More than half the deaths, 518, are in Northern Virginia, with the state's most populous locality, Fairfax, reporting more than a quarter, 278. On Saturday, the state reported 25 new deaths, with 12 of them in Northern Virginia.
The state reported 1,011 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, the third highest daily number since the pandemic began, bringing the total to 29,683. Of those, 28,233 have been confirmed by test results and another 1,450 are listed as probable.
The Northern Virginia localities that have not yet moved into Phase One of the reopening account for nearly 55% of all cases, or 16,245. That was up 566 from the previous day.
Northern Virginia by Locality
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|1,460
|158
|34
|Arlington
|1,560
|317
|74
|Fairfax
|7,386
|1,061
|278
|Fairfax City
|47
|6
|3
|Falls Church
|42
|9
|4
|Loudoun
|1,430
|137
|48
|Manassas
|574
|47
|5
|Manassas Park
|183
|18
|3
|Prince William
|3,563
|340
|69
|Totals
|16,245
|2093
|518
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|89
|14
|0
|Spotsylvania
|304
|30
|4
|Stafford
|458
|61
|4
|Fauquier
|211
|20
|5
|Totals
|1062
|125
|13
Gov. Ralph Northam began allowing non-essential businesses outside Northern Virginia, excluding those in the city of Richmond and Accomack County, to open Friday. That meant that hair salons, retail stores, and restaurants offering outdoor dining could open in nearly localities such as Culpeper and Stafford.
Northam has delayed lifting restrictions in Northern Virginia until at least May 29, and has said more testing and a smaller percentage of positive results will be among the keys to allowing the region to reopen. Average positivity rates over the past seven days range from 18.5% in Loudoun County to 28.6% in Prince William County.
Statewide, 7,437 diagnostic test results were reported Friday, and the seven-day average positivity rate is 15.1%. The state has reported 184,118 diagnostic test results in total and over 202,000 when including antibody tests.
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes cases and deaths reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Hospitalizations for the virus Saturday morning were at 1,505, down from 1,511 Friday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. That remains down from a high of 1,625 reported May 8. Neither the state nor the association is breaking out hospitalization data by region.
Hospitals still have capacity for nearly 8,000 additional patients in Virginia, according to the state health department.
Of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 381 are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 189 are on ventilators. The association said 3,909 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state since the pandemic began.
The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 308,200 deaths, including 87,568 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 4.56 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 1.44 million cases in the U.S.
Johns Hopkins notes that more than 250,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and more than 1.6 million have recovered worldwide.
(1) comment
Please report factually and stop trying to use a scare tactic! Northern Virginia has been hit hard in the long term care facilities! Most of the cases and deaths have been in those facilitates. Don't keep Northern Virginia closed for them not taking the special precautions to keep the seniors safe. Open up Northern Virginia!
