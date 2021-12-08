COVID-19 disparities among racial and ethnic groups persist in Virginia, but officials say they are decreasing because of statewide efforts to vaccinate vulnerable populations.
The Virginia Department of Health last month published a health equity dashboard that compares COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths, as well as vaccination rates, among Asian or Pacific Islander, Black and Latino populations with those among whites – the state’s largest population.
Across the board, cases, hospitalizations and deaths among Black and Latino populations remain substantially higher, especially compared to those among whites, based on the latest update, which includes data through Oct. 1. The dashboard is updated once a month.
The case rate among Blacks is currently 1.3 times higher than that among whites, and the Hispanic rate is 1.6 times higher. The Asian and Pacific Islander population has the lowest case rate at 0.7 times that of whites. Hospitalization rates among Blacks and Hispanics are both 1.8 times higher than among whites.
The death rate is a little more complicated because the health department has to account for increased risk among older people dying from COVID-19. But, overall, Hispanic and Black age-specific death rates are much higher than white age-specific death rates according to March numbers. However, the disparity steadily decreases among older age groups.
In Northern Virginia localities, the latest data show that Arlington’s Black population had the largest disparity in terms of cases (1.6 times higher) and hospitalizations (3.9 times higher). Arlington’s Latino population also experienced the largest disparity in hospitalizations (5.1 times higher), and Fairfax’s Latino population experienced the largest disparity in cases (3.0 times higher).
Justin Crow, director of the Division of Social Epidemiology with the Office of Health Equity at the state health department, said that although these disparities still persist they have shrunk over the past six months due to statewide efforts to vaccinate vulnerable communities.
“We did have very large disparities very early in the pandemic,” he said. “But we made an effort statewide to address those disparities, and we’ve had some success.”
Earlier in the pandemic, reporting on the number of COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths statewide and locally was limited and race and ethnicity was missing, which made it difficult for local health departments to make informed policy decisions. But Crow said health departments have access to more data now thanks to a state mandate requiring vaccination sites to report race and ethnicity data.
If data is missing, the health department uses a statistical method to fill it in, based on the characteristics of a person’s neighborhood and other factors. Data collected through this method is not included on the dashboard, Crow said, but is used to make sure the health department has not missed a community that might not otherwise have been identified.
Vaccination rates among Blacks and Latinos in Virginia have steadily climbed since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, in part because of state and local health departments' collaboration with community organizations to increase accessibility of the vaccine.
Nonetheless, deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID still remain relatively high among those populations in Virginia and across the country.
Henry C. Murdaugh, acting director of the state’s Office of Health Equity, said minority communities have historically been burdened with higher mortality rates from chronic and infectious diseases.
“This is due in part to numerous historical experiences that have led to the mistrust of the medical community,” he said. “However other major contributors are the social, environmental and economic factors that have created institutional and systemic inequities in living conditions, healthcare accessibility and safe environments.”
Crow said that some areas and some states have been more effective than others in trying to decrease these health disparities. But he said he hopes the data on the dashboard will “empower communities to advocate for themselves,” as well as provide information for local health officials working to address these disparities.
