The number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for treatment of the virus continue to fall dramatically in Virginia and Northern Virginia, with hospitalizations nearing their lowest levels ever.
The Virginia Department of Health reported only 138 new cases of coronavirus in Northern Virginia on Monday. That is the lowest single-day total since Oct. 7 and brings the region's seven-day average down to 214.1, also the lowest since Oct. 7, which was about the time that the fall surge in cases began.
Meanwhile, only 183 patients were hospitalized in the region as of Monday morning for treatment of the virus, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. That ties Oct. 5 as the lowest number since that data began to be reported in early April 2020. Statewide, 822 patients were hospitalized Monday, the fewest since July 6, when a record low of 783 were hospitalized.
The health department reported 611 new cases statewide on Monday, also the fewest since Oct. 7, and the state's seven-day average of new cases fell below 1,000, to 999.4, for the first time since Oct. 20. After plateauing for about a month -- from mid-March through mid-April -- the state's average caseload is now down 31% in the past two weeks.
Along with the decline in new cases, average test positivity rates also are nearing record lows. The state's seven-day average currently stands at 4.6%, just slightly above its all-time low of 4.5% hit several times early last fall. In Northern Virginia, both the Fairfax and Prince William health districts have tied their low average rates of last fall. Experts generally believe that test positivity rates below 5% indicate the spread of the virus is under control.
Seven-day average diagnostic test positivity rate by health district (May 3, 2021)
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.2% / Oct. 18 & March 16
|3.3%
|Down
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|3.1%
|Down
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|3.3% / Oct. 16 & May 3
|3.3%
|Down
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3
|5.1%
|Down
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|5.4% / Oct. 20 & May 3
|5.4%
|Down
|Rappahannock
|19.2% / Jan. 7
|3.5% / July 3
|7.6%
|Stable
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13
|4.6%
|Down
One sign of concern, however, is a notable decline in the number of vaccinations statewide per day. That seven-day average has fallen to below 70,000 for the first time since March 27, according to the Virginia Department of Health's vaccine dashboard.
About 32% of the state's 8.6 million residents are fully vaccinated, and a total of about 3.85 million Virginians, or over 45%, have received at least one dose. The percentage of adults who have received at least one dose is higher as vaccines have not been approved for anyone under age 16.
In addition, the health department reports that another 338,000 doses of vaccines have been administered in Virginia by the federal government. These numbers include doses administered by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Department of Defense.
Deaths related to COVID-19 continue to slow, with 37 reported statewide in the past three days. Just two of those were in Northern Virginia -- one apiece in Arlington and Prince William counties
Northern Virginia data by locality (May 3, 2021)
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|11,683
|557
|133
|Arlington
|15,130
|830
|253
|Fairfax
|75,994
|3,953
|1,073
|Fairfax City
|550
|47
|19
|Falls Church
|424
|22
|9
|Loudoun
|27,411
|1,034
|274
|Manassas
|4,307
|170
|47
|Manassas Park
|1,214
|69
|12
|Prince William
|44,701
|1,609
|482
|Totals
|181,414
|8,291
|2,302
|OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|2,098
|102
|23
|Spotsylvania
|9,757
|304
|116
|Stafford
|11,113
|354
|76
|Fauquier
|4,631
|196
|64
|Culpeper
|4,553
|188
|61
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths (Monday)
Northern Virginia: 138 new cases, 1 new death.
Statewide: 611 new cases, 16 new deaths.
Statewide Testing: 10,541 PCR diagnostic test results.
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 181,414 cases, 2,302 deaths
Statewide: 661,925 cases, 10,807 deaths
Statewide Testing: 7.08 million PCR diagnostic tests (9.29 million when including antibody and antigen tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 65 (including 11 in Fairfax, 10 in Prince William, two in Loudoun and Alexandria and one in Arlington).
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 822 (down from 858 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13
Patients in ICU: 224 (up from 218 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 54,770
- Nursing Home Patients: 98 as of Friday (no report Saturday, Sunday or Monday)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
