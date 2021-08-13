More than 1,000 Virginians were in hospitals with COVID-19 on Friday for the first time since late April as the numbers of new cases is at a level not seen in nearly six months, according to new data from the Virginia Department of Health.

Northern Virginia, which generally has a higher percentage of vaccinated individuals, is faring slightly better than the rest of the state, however, the data show.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported Friday morning that 1,029 people were being treated in hospitals statewide with suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19. That's the most since April 27, although it's well below the January peak of over 3,200 patients. Hospitalizations fell as low as 195 on July 5. The number of hospitalizations has more than doubled in just the past two weeks.

In Northern Virginia, 148 patients were being treated for COVID-19 as of Thursday. That's the most since May 19 but well below the region's peak of 808 in early May 2020.

Meanwhile, the state health department has reported over 2,000 new cases of coronavirus each of the past three days. As of Friday the state's seven-day average of new cases is 1,880.3, the highest since Feb. 24 and almost 70% above the level on Aug. 13, 2020, before any vaccine was available. The number of cases reported Thursday, 2,361, was the most in any day since Valentine's Day.

In its weekly report Friday, the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute says 33 of the state's 35 health districts are experiencing a surge in cases and projects that the total number of cases by mid-September could rival the January peak.

The soaring numbers in recent weeks have prompted vaccines to be mandated for state government employees, as well as many local government employees, and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday ordered that masks be worn inside all public school buildings as they reopen this fall.

In Northern Virginia, the seven-day average of new cases as of Friday was 329, which is 33.3% higher than on the same date in 2020. The region's average was as low as 16.9 in mid-June. The average was actually down just a tad from Thursday, when it was 329.9, the highest since April 23.

Seven-day case averages are higher in three of the state's other four health regions: the Eastern (541), Central (358) and Southwest (357). Only the Northwest region has a lower rate than Northern Virginia.

InsideNoVa analysis of health department data shows that only about 5.3% of the over 13,000 new cases reported this week were among fully vaccinated individuals.

The pace of vaccinations statewide continues to increase slightly and is now running about 14,700 a day, according to the state's vaccination dashboard. It was as low as 11,000 a day in early July but had been as high as 86,000 a day in late March.

Over 9.64 million vaccine doses have been administered to Virginians, with 66% of the adult population and 55% of the total population now fully vaccinated.

The recent dramatic rise in average positivity rates for diagnostic test has slowed, in part because more tests are being conducted. The state reported the results of over 118,000 diagnostic tests this week, more than double the levels of June and early July. Positivity rates in Virginia and several area health districts remain above 5%, a level at which health experts believe the spread of the virus is not under control.

Statewide, 41 deaths related to COVID-19 were reported this week, the most since the week ending June 25. However, deaths tend to be a lagging indicator and can often take several weeks to verify and report; throughout the pandemic, deaths have begun to increase three to four weeks after an increase in cases. In Northern Virginia, only one new death was reported this week, in Fairfax County.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Seven days ending Friday, Aug. 13)

Northern Virginia: 2,303 new cases (up from 1,908 prior week); 1 new death (same as prior week)

Statewide: 13,162 new cases (up from 10,280 prior week), 41 new deaths (up from 26 prior week)

Statewide Testing: 118,981 PCR diagnostic test results (up from 101,099 prior week)

Overall Totals

Northern Virginia: 191,849 cases, 2,409 deaths

Statewide: 717,826 cases, 11,599 deaths

Statewide Testing: 8.19 million PCR diagnostic tests (10.97 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 80 (including 14 in Fairfax, 10 in Prince William, two in Loudoun and Alexandria and one in Arlington); 2 new cases reported this week statewide.

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning (Monday through Friday) by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital Data (as of Friday, Aug. 13)

Hospitalizations: 1,029 (up from 724 on Aug. 6)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 261 (up from 174 on Aug. 6)

Patients Discharged: 58,751 (348 this week)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

Editor's note: InsideNoVa is providing regular COVID-19 updates every Friday. For daily reports, visit the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.