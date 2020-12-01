As recently as Oct. 25, fewer than 1,000 Virginians were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

However, as the virus has surged throughout the state over the past month, the number of Virginians developing serious enough cases to be hospitalized has surged as well. As of Tuesday morning, a record 1,757 people were hospitalized across the state for COVID-19 treatment, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. That's up 17% from just a week earlier.

Of the hospitalized patients, 398 are being treated in intensive-care units, the most ICU patients in Virginia since May 28, and 173 are on ventilators, the most since June 3. The state still has over 3,700 in-patient beds available at its hospitals, and ICU capacity is at 74%, according to the association.

Meanwhile, a decline in the number of COVID-19 diagnostic tests reported by the Virginia Department of Health over the past few days, likely due to the holiday weekend, has resulted in the state's seven-day average test positivity rate reaching 8% for the first time since Sept. 1. The state's average rate last surpassed 8% on June 7, and it fell as low as 4.5% several times in late September and early October.

Each of the past three days, the state has reported between 14,000 and 17,000 test results, down from over 30,000 a day reported leading up to the Thanksgiving weekend.

With the lower number of test results, case counts are down a bit as well. The Virginia Department of Health reported 2,228 new cases on Tuesday, following 1,893 on Monday. The state's seven-day average of new daily cases stands at 2,354.4. That's down from the high of 2,592.3 reached Sunday but still up 39% over the past two weeks.

The numbers are similar in Northern Virginia, where 624 new cases were reported Tuesday, following 522 on Monday. The region's seven-day average now stands at 724.7, down from its peak of 815.7 reached Sunday.

With Tuesday's report, Northern Virginia has now topped 75,000 total cases since the pandemic began.

The impact of Thanksgiving holiday travel and gatherings probably will not begin showing up in case numbers for another week or so, due to the time before those who are infected show symptoms, are tested and receive test results.

The state reported 31 additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, following four reported deaths on Monday. Of those, Northern Virginia had three additional: two in Loudoun County and one in Fairfax County.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 624 new cases, 3 new deaths.

Statewide: 2,228 new cases, 31 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 15,099 PCR diagnostic test results reported.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 75,115 cases, 1,288 deaths

Statewide: 240,063 cases, 4,093 deaths

Statewide Testing: 3.34 million PCR diagnostic tests (3.83 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,757 (up from 1,658 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,757 reached Dec. 1.

Patients in ICU: 398 (up from 376 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 24,393 total

Nursing Home Patients: 1,221 (most since at least June 23 and up from 1,176 on Saturday; no report on Sundays or Mondays)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.