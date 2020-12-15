The number of new COVID-19 cases in Virginia and Northern Virginia seems to have stabilized over the past three days, but hospitalizations and deaths continue to soar, according to new reports Tuesday.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 56 new deaths statewide related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, tied for the third highest number of daily deaths reported since the pandemic began. Reports of deaths typically trail the actual date of death by a week or more. Nearly 4,500 Virginians have now died from the virus, and the country surpassed 300,000 total deaths on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported Tuesday that a record 2,361 patients are being treated statewide for COVID-19, with a new high of 490 of them in intensive-care units. That is the seventh straight day that the number of hospitalizations has set a record.

Of the hospitalized patients, 585 are in Northern Virginia, the most since May 31. Northern Virginia's number of hospitalized patients peaked at 808 on April 30, but it had been below 200 earlier this fall.

Of the new deaths, 12 were in Northern Virginia: six in Fairfax County, three in Loudoun County, two in Prince William County and one in Manassas.

The health department reported 3,160 new cases of coronavirus statewide on Tuesday, following 3,240 on Monday. The state's seven-day average is at 3,654.1, down from Saturday's record high of 3,920.3 but still up 55% over the past two weeks.

In Northern Virginia, 733 new cases were reported Tuesday, following 881 on Monday. The region's seven-day average is at 985.1, also down from its record high of 1,124.4 set on Saturday.

New restrictions imposed by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam took effect Monday. They include a curfew between midnight and 5 a.m., an enhanced mask mandate, and a cap on all social gatherings of 10 people, down from 25 previously.

Average test positivity rates remain generally stable statewide and across the region, but still well above the lows of late September and early October.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 733 new cases, 12 new deaths.

Statewide: 3,160 new cases, 56 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 25,743 PCR diagnostic test results reported.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 88,507 cases, 1,344 deaths

Statewide: 288,309 cases, 4,470 deaths

Statewide Testing: 3.75 million PCR diagnostic tests (4.39 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 12

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 2,361 (up from 2,260 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 2,361 reached Dec. 15.

Patients in ICU: 490 (up from 458 the previous day and most since data first reported in early April)

Patients Discharged: 26,929 total

Nursing Home Patients: 1,336 (up from 1,265 on Saturday; no report Sundays or Mondays)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.