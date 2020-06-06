The number of Virginians hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 is at its lowest level since the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association began publicly reporting the data April 6.
The organization said Saturday morning that 1,171 patients were being treated for the virus, down from 1,205 the day before. The previous low was 1,183 patients on April 7. Among those, the number being treated in Northern Virginia remained at 453, the lowest it has been since at least April 14.
The number of hospitalizations and availability of hospital beds is one of the key metrics Gov. Ralph Northam is evaluating as he decides when to allow Northern Virginia to move into Phase Two of business reopenings. Most of the rest of Virginia moved into Phase Two on Friday.
Saturday's report from the Virginia Department of Health showed that Northern Virginia added 425 new cases of COVID-19 but only two new deaths in the latest daily report, and the region's seven-day rolling average of new cases continued to fall.
Statewide, there were 865 new cases of the coronavirus and seven new deaths reported Saturday.
The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 49,397. Northern Virginia accounts for 27,070 cases, or 54.8%.
The total number of deaths in the state due to the coronavirus is at 1,460. Northern Virginia accounts for more than half of those deaths at 786, and Fairfax County alone accounts for about 28% of the deaths, with 413.
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes cases, deaths and hospitalizations reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Northern Virginia data by locality
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|2,070
|209
|45
|Arlington
|2,195
|389
|120
|Fairfax
|12,056
|1,409
|413
|Fairfax City
|68
|7
|5
|Falls Church
|56
|11
|8
|Loudoun
|2,939
|177
|67
|Manassas
|1,214
|77
|12
|Manassas Park
|351
|35
|6
|Prince William
|6,121
|524
|110
|Totals
|27,070
|2838
|786
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|192
|24
|0
|Spotsylvania
|634
|45
|7
|Stafford
|765
|77
|5
|Fauquier
|345
|24
|6
|Totals
|1936
|170
|18
Seven-day average testing positivity rates
|Health District
|May 15
|Latest
|Trend
|Alexandria
|26.2
|10.7
|Stable
|Arlington
|23
|8
|Stable
|Fairfax
|26.5
|15.9
|Stable
|Loudoun
|20.2
|12
|Stable
|Prince William
|28.5
|17.2
|Stable
|Rappahannock
|14.3
|11.9
|Stable
|Statewide
|15.4
|10.2
|Stable
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 425 new cases, 2 new deaths
Statewide: 865 new cases, 7 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 7,388 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 27,070 cases, 786 deaths
Statewide: 49,397 cases, 1,460 deaths
Statewide Testing: 368,857 diagnostic tests (414,383 when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): Two cases in Fairfax County reported in May
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health
Statewide Hospital Data
Hospitalizations: 1,171 (lowest since data began being reported publicly April 6)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 324 (up from 320 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 6,382 total
Nursing Home Data
Nursing Home Patients: 1,360 (down from 1,730 the previous day and lowest since data began being reported publicly on May 20)
Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 7
Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 9
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 109,143 deaths, 1.89 million cases, 491,000 recovered
World: 395,459 deaths, 6.77 million cases, 2.76 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
