Hospitalizations statewide for treatment of COVID-19 fell below 1,000 Saturday for the first time since July 9, even as the state reported 1,300 new positive cases of the virus.
The number of patients being treated statewide in intensive care units (228) and on respirators (113) also fell to their lowest levels in two months, according to data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
In Northern Virginia, 217 patients were reported to be hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, the lowest number since July 28. Hospitalizations in Northern Virginia peaked at 818 on April 30 and were over 300 as recently as Aug. 18.
The 1,300 new cases reported statewide Saturday was the highest single-day number since Aug. 8 and increased the seven-day average to 1,030, the highest since Aug. 13, the Virginia Department of Health reported.
It's unclear how many of the new cases are related to outbreaks at Virginia colleges and universities. On Saturday, Virginia Tech announced it is suspending all football activities for four days and postponing its game against the University of Virginia from Sept. 19 until December due to the number of COVID-19 cases among Tech's football players.
The state health department's outbreak data shows only 494 cases reported in outbreaks at educational institutions, but James Madison University alone has reported more than 1,000 cases.
Northern Virginia localities reported 281 new cases on Saturday, with 136 of those from Fairfax County. The region's seven-day average stands at 228, generally in line with trends over the past six weeks.
State health officials reported 11 new deaths linked to COVID-19, including two in Northern Virginia.
Northern Virginia data by locality
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|3,594
|305
|62
|Arlington
|3,710
|481
|145
|Fairfax
|19,495
|2,107
|568
|Fairfax City
|127
|13
|7
|Falls Church
|66
|11
|7
|Loudoun
|6,409
|410
|118
|Manassas
|1,852
|127
|24
|Manassas Park
|594
|54
|8
|Prince William
|11,608
|882
|191
|Totals
|47,455
|4,390
|1,130
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|512
|49
|4
|Spotsylvania
|2,002
|129
|39
|Stafford
|1,846
|146
|13
|Fauquier
|854
|45
|21
|Totals
|5,214
|369
|77
Seven-day average positivity rate by health district
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.8% / July 1
|5.1%
|Down
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|4.1%
|Stable
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|4.8% / Aug. 6
|6.4%
|Up
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.4% / Aug. 1
|8.5%
|Up
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|6.9% / July 24
|9.2%
|Up
|Rappahannock
|17.2% / May 8
|3.5% / July 3
|7.4%
|Up
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|5.7% / June 23
|7.8%
|Up
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 281 new cases, 2 new deaths
Statewide: 1,300 new cases, 11 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 15,910 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 47,455 cases, 1,130 deaths
Statewide: 132,940 cases, 2,722 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.74 million diagnostic tests (1.88 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 995 (down from 1,120 the previous day and lowest since July 9)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 228 (down from 249 the previous day and lowest since July 9)
Patients Discharged: 16,276 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 589 confirmed positive cases (down from 624 the previous day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
