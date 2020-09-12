Virginia COVID hospitalizations 9.12.20

Hospitalizations statewide for treatment of COVID-19 fell below 1,000 on Saturday for the first time since early July.

Hospitalizations statewide for treatment of COVID-19 fell below 1,000 Saturday for the first time since July 9, even as the state reported 1,300 new positive cases of the virus.

The number of patients being treated statewide in intensive care units (228) and on respirators (113) also fell to their lowest levels in two months, according to data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. 

In Northern Virginia, 217 patients were reported to be hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, the lowest number since July 28. Hospitalizations in Northern Virginia peaked at 818 on April 30 and were over 300 as recently as Aug. 18.

The 1,300 new cases reported statewide Saturday was the highest single-day number since Aug. 8 and increased the seven-day average to 1,030, the highest since Aug. 13, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

It's unclear how many of the new cases are related to outbreaks at Virginia colleges and universities. On Saturday, Virginia Tech announced it is suspending all football activities for four days and postponing its game against the University of Virginia from Sept. 19 until December due to the number of COVID-19 cases among Tech's football players.

The state health department's outbreak data shows only 494 cases reported in outbreaks at educational institutions, but James Madison University alone has reported more than 1,000 cases.

Northern Virginia localities reported 281 new cases on Saturday, with 136 of those from Fairfax County. The region's seven-day average stands at 228, generally in line with trends over the past six weeks. 

State health officials reported 11 new deaths linked to COVID-19, including two in Northern Virginia.

Northern Virginia data by locality

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health, Sept. 12, 2020.

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 3,594 305 62
Arlington 3,710 481 145
Fairfax 19,495 2,107 568
Fairfax City 127 13 7
Falls Church 66 11 7
Loudoun 6,409 410 118
Manassas 1,852 127 24
Manassas Park 594 54 8
Prince William 11,608 882 191
Totals 47,455 4,390 1,130
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 512 49 4
Spotsylvania 2,002 129 39
Stafford 1,846 146 13
Fauquier 854 45 21
Totals 5,214 369 77

Seven-day average positivity rate by health district

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health, Sept. 12, 2020.

Health District Peak Low Current Trend
Alexandria 40.1% / April 23 3.8% / July 1 5.1% Down
Arlington 42.8% / April 20 2.4% / June 26 4.1% Stable
Fairfax 38.6% / April 22 4.8% / Aug. 6 6.4% Up
Loudoun 27.9% / April 28 4.4% / Aug. 1 8.5% Up
Prince William 36.7% / April 18 6.9% / July 24 9.2% Up
Rappahannock 17.2% / May 8 3.5% / July 3 7.4% Up
Statewide 20.6% / April 22 5.7% / June 23 7.8% Up

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 995 (down from 1,120 the previous day and lowest since July 9)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 228 (down from 249 the previous day and lowest since July 9)

  • Patients Discharged: 16,276 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 589 confirmed positive cases (down from 624 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

 

