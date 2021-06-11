All measures of hospitalizations for COVID-19 treatment fell to record lows Friday as the number of new cases reported both statewide and in Northern Virginia remains the fewest since the early days of the pandemic.

The new data come as Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday said that Virginia's state of emergency for the pandemic will not be renewed when it expires June 30, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Because the state has already lifted all of its COVID-19 restrictions, ending the state of emergency is largely procedural, although it does mean that the moratorium on evictions may end and that wearing a mask in public is technically illegal, although that law is not likely to be enforced.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which began publicly reporting hospitalization data in early April 2020, said that the number of patients being treated statewide for COVID-19 fell to a record low of 367 as of Friday morning. That number peaked at over 3,200 in mid-January.

In addition, the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in intensive-care units statewide fell to a record low of 101, and the number on ventilators hit a record low of 67. At the peak of the pandemic, those numbers were over 580 and 360, respectively.

In Northern Virginia, a record low of 95 patients were being treated in hospitals for COVID-19 as of Friday. The region's hospitalizations peaked at 818 on April 30, 2020.

The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in Northern Virginia hit its lowest level since March 26, 2020, on Sunday, and the region has now reported fewer than 40 new cases each of the past 14 days. The region's seven-day average of new cases stands at 24.1 as of Friday.

Statewide, the seven-day average of new cases is down to 175.7, the lowest level since April 1, 2020.

Test positivity rates across the region and state continue to set new record lows. Public health experts generally believe if the rate is below 5% then the spread of the virus is under control.

Deaths related to COVID-19 have also continued to decline, although at a slower pace than other measures. The health department reported 61 new deaths statewide this week, with seven of those in Northern Virginia: two apiece in Fairfax and Prince William counties and one apiece in Arlington and Loudoun counties and the city of Fairfax.

The state continues to creep toward meeting President Joe Biden's goal of 70% of all adults having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by July 4. Statewide, that number now stands at 68.7%, up from 67.6% a week ago, according to the Virginia Department of Health's vaccine dashboard, and 58.2% of adults are fully vaccinated. Among all Virginians, 56.6% have received at least one dose, and 47% are fully vaccinated.

The pace of vaccinations picked up a bit from last week, when it was down likely due in part to the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The current seven-day average is about 29,000 doses per day statewide.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Seven days ending Friday, June 11)

Northern Virginia: 169 new cases (up from 167 prior week); 7 new deaths (down from 8 prior week)

Statewide: 1,230 new cases (down from 1,457 prior week), 61 new deaths (down from 66 prior week)

Statewide Testing: 69,542 PCR diagnostic test results (up from 59,439 prior week)

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 184,257 cases, 2,366 deaths

Statewide: 677,530 cases, 11,283 deaths

Statewide Testing: 7.54 million PCR diagnostic tests (9.98 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 75 (including 14 in Fairfax, 10 in Prince William, two in Loudoun and Alexandria and one in Arlington).

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 367 (down from 480 on June 4 and lowest since data first reported in April 2020)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 101 (down from 112 on June 4 and lowest since data first reported in April 2020)

Patients Discharged: 56,751

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

Editor's note: InsideNoVa will continue to provide regular COVID-19 updates every Friday. For daily reports, visit the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.