Less than a month after topping 2,000 patients hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, Virginia now has 3,000 such patients statewide.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported the record number of current hospitalizations Thursday as caseloads continue to soar across the state. Unlike the state's initial peak last spring, however, when nearly half of the hospitalizations were in Northern Virginia, the current number of patients are spread out more evenly across the state.

In Northern Virginia, 646 patients are hospitalized for treatment of the virus, according to the association. That's the most since May 22 but below the region's peak of 818 on April 30. Among the state's four other health regions, the number of patients hospitalized is as follows as of Thursday:

Central, a record 651

Eastern, a record 676

Northwest, a record 471 (record was 476 on Tuesday)

Southwest, a record 556

In addition, the number of those patients being treated in intensive-care units (568) and on ventilators (366) statewide also hit new highs on Thursday. ICUs are now at 84% capacity statewide.

Over 31,000 patients have been treated for COVID-19 and released from Virginia hospitals since the pandemic began, while over 5,200 have died due to the virus.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 5,379 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, just eight cases fewer than Wednesday's record one-day number and the fifth day in the past eight that the state has exceeded 5,000 new cases. The state's seven-day average ticked up slightly to a new record high of 4,727.9.

Virginia's Eastern region set another new record high seven-day average Thursday at 1,088 cases.

In Northern Virginia, 1,071 new cases were reported Thursday, lowering seven-day average slightly to 1,083.3, just below the record of 1,124.4, set Dec. 12.

The state health department reported 49 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday. Eight of those were in Northern Virginia: six in Fairfax County and one apiece in Prince William and Loudoun counties.

Meanwhile, test positivity rates remain high across the region, and the Rappahannock health district, which includes the Fredericksburg area, set another new record high.

The health department's data show that as of Tuesday, at least 116,247 Virginians had received the first doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, both of which require two doses to be fully effective. That's slightly less than 25% of the 481,550 doses of the vaccines the state has received. The first Virginians have received two doses of the vaccine, however, with that number standing at 2,204. Updated vaccination data was not immediately available Thursday morning.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 1,071 new cases, 8 new deaths.

Statewide: 5,379 new cases, 49 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 35,557 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 111,715 cases, 1,449 deaths

Statewide: 382,679 cases, 5,275 deaths

Statewide Testing: 4.46 million PCR diagnostic tests (5.39 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 13

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 3,000 (up from 2,925 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,000 reached Jan. 7

Patients in ICU: 568 (up from 537 the previous day and the most ever)

Patients Discharged: 32,368 total

Nursing Home Patients: 1,812 (up from 1,739 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.